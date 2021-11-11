5 To watch Girls swimming

The girls are the first to dive into the pool this winter, and nearly a dozen local teams will begin the season Saturday at the Norwell Girls Invitational at the Moat.

Sectional tournaments are Feb. 3 and 5, diving regionals are Feb. 8, and the state finals are scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12.

Teams

Homestead: The Spartans have won the last four South Side sectionals and were the top local team at the 2021 state finals, where they placed sixth with 136 points. But they lost a lot of seniors to graduation, including Lily Kaiser, Audrey Crowel, Maggie Stock and Cora Walrond.

Carroll: The Chargers finished ninth at last year's state finals and were 31 points behind the Spartans in the sectional team standings. They haven't won a sectional title since the 2016-17 season, and they have also lost key seniors including Teagen Moon and Samantha Horton, but all of Homestead's graduations give the Chargers an opening to recapture area bragging rights.

Bishop Dwenger: The Saints are the reigning SAC champions, winning the conference meet with 454 points, more than 100 points ahead of runner-up Snider (339).

Warsaw: The Tigers won their home sectional last year, but it was close – 430 points to Culver Academy's 420.

Norwell: The Knights were the runners-up at the Jay County Sectional last year, finishing 39 points behind the Patriots in the team standings. And although the Moat Monsters lost Sarah Mahnensmith to graduation, they should have more returning swimmers than Jay County.

Individuals

Mya DeWitt, Carroll: The Chargers senior placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 52.91 at last year's state finals and fourth in the 50 free, as well as swimming legs in two relays that raced in the A-finals at the state finals. She won both of her individual events at the South Side Sectional, and her relays finished first and second.

Ripley Merritt, Homestead: Merritt competed in the A-finals at the state meet in all four of her events as a freshman last season, taking seventh in the state in the 100 butterfly and sixth in the 100 backstroke. She is the top returner in the South Side Sectional in the 100 fly and took second at sectional behind DeWitt in the 100 back.

Luca McGee, Wayne: McGee won the 500 freestyle at last year's South Side Sectional in 5:07.72 as a freshman. She was the only freshman to win an individual event at the meet, and the only non-Carroll or Homestead athlete to win a swim event.

Alexis Mishler, Wawasee: The Warriors junior placed 11th in the 50 freestyle at the state meet last year in 24.03. She was the only area athlete not from Homestead or Carroll to reach the finals at the state championship.

Katie McKay, Concordia: The Cadets senior was an All-SAC selection after winning the 50 free and 100 free at the SAC Championships. (Her teammate Adrianna Germann won the 200 free and 100 fly.) McKay is planning to sign with Indiana Wesleyan this month.

Storylines

Divers to watch: The 2021 South Side Sectional diving champion Anna Yaggy of Bishop Dwenger has graduated. Hannah Brown of Homestead took second place as a freshman. But there could be a new challenger on the diving board this year in Snider freshman Amelia Rinehart, who finished second in the 3-meter competition for girls 14-15 at the USA Diving Junior National Championships. She was also named to Team USA for the Junior Pan Am Diving Championships.

New kids on the (starting) block: This is the inaugural season for Blackhawk Christian, which will be led by coach Pam Rees-Evans. The Braves' first meet will be at the Norwell Girls Invitational on Saturday.

New Homestead coach: The Spartans, who had been led by Justin Max, are now coached by Chris Knoblauch. His daughter Addison is a dual-sport athlete who finished fifth at the cross country state finals.

Carroll 200 free relay: The Chargers took second place at the state meet in 1:34.52 – with just one senior on the team. Two legs of Carmel's winning relay have graduated.

Carmel is still queen: Some things haven't changed – Carmel has won 36 of the 47 IHSAA girls swim state championships contested. The Greyhounds are currently on a 35-year winning streak.

