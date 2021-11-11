Spartans' stars make it official

A pair of Homestead basketball stars set their collegiate plans in stone Wednesday on college basketball's early national signing day.

Ayanna Patterson, the No. 4 girls basketball player in the class of 2022 according to ESPN, signed a letter of intent to play for Connecticut, while Fletcher Loyer signed with Purdue.

Patterson announced her commitment to Connecticut in March and made the decision official Wednesday.

“It's definitely a family atmosphere,” Patterson said of what drew her to Connecticut. “The coaching staff is definitely your extended family and the girls definitely have a really close bond. Being out there in Connecticut is special. Being in the basketball capital of the world arguably is great.”

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, who has led the Huskies to 11 national championships, expects the 6-foot-2 Patterson to play as a freshman in 2022-23.

“What's most impressive about Ayanna is her incredible athletic ability and the places she can get to on the court,” Auriemma said in a statement. “Offensively and defensively, I think she's going to have a huge impact right away because those were two things we needed to address.”

Loyer, who is playing his second season for the Spartans after transferring, is the second Fort Wayne recruit to sign with the Boilers in the last two years, joining Blackhawk Christian star and 2021 Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst.

The 6-3 Loyer, the No. 88 player in the country and No. 3 in Indiana according to 247sports.com, averaged 24.4 points and shot nearly 45% from 3-point range for Homestead during a junior season in which the Spartans reached No. 1 in the state.

Purdue

Joining Loyer in the Purdue signing class are 5-10 Westfield point guard Braden Smith, No. 13 recruit in the state, and 6-5 Minneapolis wing Camden Heide, the No. 122 player in the country.

Smith led Westfield to an 18-5 mark while averaging 22.1 points and 6.2 assists and shooting better than 45% from 3-point range. Heide also shot better than 40% from 3-point range while averaging nearly 18 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The signings underscore coach Matt Painter's commitment to shooters.

“Why can't we get the best shooter in the Midwest in every class?” Painter said in 2019 when discussing his recruiting philosophy.

Indiana

All three members of the first class under new Indiana coach Mike Woodson signed their letters of intent, locking in a group that ranks No. 16 in the country.

The headliner is Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 6-5, 210-pound five-star Pittsburgh wing, the 19th-ranked recruit in the 2022 class. He is Indiana's highest-ranked signee since 2018 Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford chose the Hoosiers.

Indiana also signed 6-8 forward Kaleb Banks, the No. 80 recruit in the country, and 6-5 Indianapolis guard CJ Gunn, who led Lawrence North to the Class 4A state title game last season.

Gunn originally committed to play for former IU coach Archie Miller, but reaffirmed his commitment after Woodson was hired in March.

