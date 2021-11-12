Dwenger felled by Zionsville again

Last Friday, Bishop Dwenger avenged a loss from the last time it played Snider. This Friday in Zionsville, the Saints couldn’t repeat the feat, falling 35-14 to the Eagles in a Class 5A regional rematch from 2020.

Dwenger (7-5) missed out on its chance to improve upon its SAC-best 22 regional championships, while Zionsville claimed its second straight Class 5A regional championship and fifth overall. Before its title last year, also in Class 5A, the Eagles last won a regional in 2000 in Class 3A.

The Saints held Zionsville to its lowest point total since a loss at Brownsburg back on Oct. 1, but fell behind 21-7 at halftime. Dwenger did tie the contest at 7 with a kickoff return touchdown before Zionsville (8-5) rallied for 21 straight points to lead 28-7 after three quarters.

WESTFIELD 37, CARROLL 14: At Carroll, the Shamrocks won their sixth regional title in school history and second in a row. The Chargers (10-2) scored on a 36-yard pass from Jeffrey Becker to Aiden Lazoff, then added a touchdown with Becker connected with Hansen Haffner from 11 yards out with 4:09 remaining.

No. 2 Westfield (10-1) will play host to No. 3 Merrillville (12-0) in the Class 6A north semistate.

BREBEUF JESUIT 38, NORWELL 9: In Ossian, the No. 3 Braves jumped ahead 38-3 at the half to win their third regional title – all in Class 3A – since 2013. Luke Graft’s 7-yard touchdown run for the No. 8 Knights (11-2) served as the lone scoring play of the second half for either team.