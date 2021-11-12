Eastside seniors blazing a trail

BUTLER – Eastside football has played in just one regional championship in program history.

It didn't go so well.

After claiming their first-ever sectional title in 2019, the Blazers lost at Eastbrook, 42-9.

“I played in that game my sophomore year two years ago, and they did me dirty,” senior offensive lineman Zay Fuentes said. “They beat our butts bad, and I don't like that.”

After beating Class 2A No. 2 Bishop Luers for a sectional title last Friday, Fuentes and the rest of the fourth-ranked Blazers (12-0) will get another shot at the No. 1 Panthers (11-0) tonight, when Eastside will play host to the Class 2A regional championship.

“Two years ago, these seniors were all sophomores, and most of them were playing. Just making it to regional was a big accomplishment to them,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said. “It's not a big accomplishment to them anymore. These guys want to win a state title, which means we have to win this game, and they're focused and ready to put together an unbelievable effort to win the first regional title in school history.”

Eastbrook won't be any easier to beat in 2021 than it was in 2019. The Panthers have the state's second-best scoring offense, posting 48.8 points per game, and the second-largest average margin of victory (40.4 points).

The Panthers are running for 303.1 yards per game, led by sophomore Gage Engle, who has 998 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jett Engle throws only about 7.5 times per game, but he's usually successful when he does: He's connected on 71.1% of his passes for 19.1 yards per completion, with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Eastbrook defense presents an equally difficult challenge; the Panthers employ a 3-5 scheme the Blazers have not seen this season.

“They've just got a bunch of guys coming at all different sides. We'll be able to pick them up,” quarterback Laban Davis said. “We're working at practice to pick up their blitzes and identify who's coming from where, and we've got some things planned to take care of it.”

The best news for the Blazers is that the sophomores who were thrust into the spotlight two years ago are stronger and wiser now.

“When you're a sophomore, you're a jughead. I'll tell you right now, you have no idea what you're doing. You're just running around,” Mason said. “But every year, their maturation process has been monumental, each step. These guys are 100% focused on playing as a team, as opposed to individuals. And when you get that concept of playing as 11 people, as opposed to one vs. 10, obviously good things happen.”

That maturation hasn't come over the course of a year or two years: This game has been five years in the making, the end stage of a process that began when Mason took over the program before the 2017 season – when the current seniors were still in middle school.

“We incorporated a class called Speed School in the second semester of their eighth grade year, which took them out of regular P.E. class and put them into weight training, agility, get-you-better-as-an-athlete class,” Mason said. “And what that did was it allowed us to train them in how to lift weights properly, how to do agility, how to do all the things you have to do to make yourself the best athlete you can be and not interfere with the summer conditioning. We taught them here, now when we get to summer, it's go time.”

Davis said he was ready to buy in immediately, because he could already see what he and his classmates were capable of with the right instruction.

“Honestly, we could tell back when we were in elementary school playing together,” Davis said. “We've played together since we were in second grade, since we could play in a league, so we knew that when we got to this point we would have something special. Our bond and chemistry is what it really is. And working out in the summer and Speed School has just made our group stronger.”

Fuentes needed a little bit longer to see the big picture, but he's come to trust that the coaching staff will “always put me in the right position at the right time.”

“I remember (Mason) coming in when we were in eighth grade in the summer, whooping our butts and getting us in shape,” Fuentes said. “I didn't really appreciate it at the time, but now I'm a senior, I realize what's come to fruition, and it's going to be big.”

