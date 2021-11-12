Football Regional Championship Picks

Class 6A

Westfield (10-1) at Carroll (10-1): Carroll went on an absolute tear through its three-team sectional, outscoring Homestead and Warsaw by a combined 57-0. The defense is stifling, and Jeff Becker and Luke Carmody have been getting it done on the ground since wide receiver Jameson Coverstone was injured on the opening series against Homestead. Is that going to be enough to get past No. 2 Westfield, the defending state runner-up which, like Carroll, is on a 10-game winning streak? Hamilton Southeastern took a lead over the Shamrocks with 35 seconds to play in last week's sectional final, but Westfield quickly moved downfield to set up the winning field goal.

Pick: Westfield

Class 5A

Bishop Dwenger (7-4) at Zionsville (7-5): The Saints should be commended for upsetting Snider 42-20 after losing to the Panthers in the regular season. Unfortunately for Bishop Dwenger, though, this isn't their second look at Zionsville this season (although the Eagles did win when the two met in the regional championship last year), and the Saints have had trouble stringing together strong performances this season. Dwenger and Zionsville have struggled at times this season, but the Eagles, who have played three sectional games already, have rolled so far in the playoffs. Still, the Saints should stand a chance in this game, especially if they can force turnovers as they did against Snider.

Pick: Zionsville

Class 3A

Brebeuf Jesuit (10-2) at Norwell (11-1): Things are about to get a lot harder for the Knights. Brebeuf Jesuit knocked out three-time defending Class 2A champ Western Boone (which had been moved up to 3A due to success factor) by forcing five turnovers. Braves quarterback Nolan Buckman is averaging 205.3 passing yards, and Brebeuf also picks up an average of 116.8 yards on the ground.

Pick: Brebeuf Jesuit

Class 2A

Eastbrook (11-0) at Eastside (12-0): Eastbrook finished the season ranked first in the media poll and second in the coaches' poll – behind Bishop Luers, which the Blazers beat in the sectional championship. The Panthers are averaging an eye-popping 303 rushing yards per game, and their defensive scheme is unlike anything Eastside has faced this year. They also have seven regional trophies (Eastside has none), so the championship pedigree is on their side. But the Blazers have already toppled one of Class 2A's most dangerous passing teams. Who wants to bet against them as they take on one of the class's scariest rushing attacks?

Pick: Eastside

Class A

Adams Central (11-1) at South Adams (10-2): The Flying Jets won this annual grudge match easily by a score of 48-7 back in September. South Adams wide receiver/defensive back Aidan Wanner is back from injury, but will that be enough to reverse the outcome from just a few weeks ago?

Pick: Adams Central

Last week's record: 5-3

Season: 41-16

