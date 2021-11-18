5 To Watch Boys Swimming

Local high school girls swim teams kicked off their competitive season last week, and boys meets are officially allowed to begin Monday.

Sectionals are scheduled for Feb. 17 and 19, and the state meet will follow the week after on Feb. 25 and 26.

Teams

Homestead: The Spartans won the 2021 South Side Sectional by 45 points and were the top local team at the state finals, taking ninth place. But younger swimmers will have to step up in place of graduated seniors Cameron Luarde (an Olympic Trials participant), Spencer Koehrn and Ethan Dalton.

Carroll: The Chargers were runners-up at last year's sectional and were 11th at the state finals. Although the Chargers have graduated Chandler Lipp, Luke Lawson and Noah Shearer, among others, the team should not be quite as hard hit as Homestead.

Columbia City: The Eagles are the reigning NE8 champions and were runners-up behind Culver Academies at the Warsaw Sectional last year.

Concordia: The Cadets won their fourth straight SAC title last season, beating second-place Snider by a whopping 176 points. But will they be able to maintain their dominance now that Finn Brooks and his classmates have graduated?

Norwell: The Knights took second place behind Delta at the 2021 Jay County Sectional and did so with a team made up almost entirely of sophomores and juniors. Just one swimmer in Norwell's sectional lineup was a senior.

Swimmers

Evan Bushong, Carroll: Now a sophomore, Bushong competed as a freshman on two Chargers relays at sectionals and the state finals and won the South Side Sectional 100-yard backstroke in 51.79 seconds.

Owen Dankert, Carroll: The junior won the 500 free as a sophomore at the South Side sectional by 13 seconds, clocking a time of 4:36.06, and was second behind Lipp in the 200 free. He took 12th in the state by finishing fourth in the B final in the 500 free. Classmate Adam McCurdy should also be key for the Chargers after finishing ninth in the state in the 200 IM.

Aiden Gleave, Concordia: Gleave is the top returning points-scorer from last season's SAC Championships, where he won the 200 IM and 100 fly and swam legs on the winning 400 free and 200 medley relays as a junior.

Caleb Geimer, Bluffton: Now a senior, Geimer won the 200 IM and 100 free at last season's Jay County Sectional.

Nathan Harper, Wawasee: Harper won the 100 back in 54.34 as a freshman at the Elkhart Sectional last year, beating then-junior Ethan Davies of Concord by 0.60 second.

Storylines

COVID restrictions: Pool decks are small places, and many meets last season limited fan attendance, split up qualifying rounds (such as at the state meet) or even staged one meet in multiple pools to avoid crowding (the tactic employed for the NE8 Championship.) Although many sporting events have begun to return to pre-2020 norms, some meet details could continue to depend on the spread of the virus.

Saying goodbye to graduates: Six of the nine individual events at the 2021 South Side Sectional were won by seniors, so expect to see different podium lineups at this year's championship.

Returning divers: One exception to last year's senior domination was in the 1-meter diving competition. None of the top six divers at the South Side Sectional have graduated, including champion Brendan Waite of Homestead, who finished 15th in the state finals with a score of 404.95.

Hair-raising relay: Last year's Jay County Sectional began with the 200 medley relay, which Norwell won in 1:39.78, followed almost instantly by Bluffton in 1:39.93. Only one of the eight swimmers on those two relays has graduated (Bluffton's Jack Ringger), so this year's edition could be just as exciting.

Carmel's streak: If it weren't for the Carmel girls, the Carmel boys would have one of the more impressive state-title streaks in the nation, which stands at seven straight. The Greyhounds won with 360 points in 2021, nearly double runner-up Fishers' 198.5.

