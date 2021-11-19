5 To Watch Wrestling preview

The quest commenced this week for high school wrestlers across Indiana, with competition beginning Monday.

The thousands of grapplers suiting up for their respective schools will get winnowed to 224 that will compete at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the IHSAA state finals Feb. 18, with the ultimate goal of competing under the spotlight in the championship matches Feb. 19.

Here's a look at the wrestlers, teams and storylines to watch:

Wrestlers

Isaac Ruble, Bellmont: A two-time state runner-up, “Ike” opens his senior season as IndianaMat.com's top-ranked wrestler in the state at 120 pounds.

De'Alcapon Veazy, Snider: While Veazy's first name makes him noteworthy, the freshman should serve as a four-year fixture in the Panthers' lineup after he won freestyle and Greco-Roman gold medals at the U-15 Pan Am Games in October.

Aidan Sprague, East Noble: The senior, who recently signed to wrestle at the University of Indianapolis, is a three-time state qualifier and will look to improve upon back-to-back sixth-place finishes.

Easton Doster, New Haven: A freshman, Doster will follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Owen, who wrestled at Wabash after placing fifth at state.

Duke Myers, Bellmont: The sophomore compiled an 8-3 record – all in the postseason – as a freshman, as Myers overcame an injury to qualify for state despite not wrestling a single regular season match.

Teams

Homestead: All 10 regional qualifiers return after COVID contact tracing wiped out many from competing at regionals, including Matt Mills, who won the sectional title at 195.

Garrett: After claiming the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association's team state, sectional and regional championships in 2021, junior Hayden Brady, a two-time state qualifier, and sophomore Chase Leech, a state qualifier at 152 last year, have the Railroaders eyeing three-peats at each tournament.

Bellmont: Easily the most storied wrestling program in northern Indiana, the Braves possess the most team championships at sectional, regional and semistate titles of any school in the state other than Evansville Mater Dei. Bellmont is IndianaMat.com's top-ranked Class 2A squad.

Adams Central: While success in football may ground the Flying Jets early, five semistate grapplers return from a squad that placed ninth at the event last season, including Blake Heyerly, who took eighth at 195 in the state finals.

Columbia City: Armed with six returning regional qualifiers, including Ian Clifford, who won semistate at 220, the Eagles could poise a challenge Bellmont in the Northeast 8.

Storylines

Bellmont's new coach: Bellmont will see a familiar face coaching the program, as Tim Myers steps in to replace Paul Gunsett. Myers, only the seventh head coach in school history, finished 155-7 in his prep career wrestling for the Braves, winning state in 1993 and 1994.

Drought snapped: Carroll heavyweight Reeve Muncie won state in 2021, breaking a six-year drought since the last state champion from the area (East Noble's Garrett Pepple in 2015). The SAC would like to see a return to the top of the podium, as North Side's Gralan Early claimed the conference's last state title in 2003.

Girls do it, too: Though she has yet to step on the mat for New Haven, Julianna Ocampo could bring big things to the Bulldogs, having won gold at the U-15 Pan Am Games in Mexico City last month. IndianaMat.com ranked Ocampo the 15th best wrestler in the state at 106.

Offseason focus: With The Fort Wrestling Facility and Warrior Regional Training Center at Indiana Tech both opening this offseason, area wrestlers found ample opportunity to train.

So long, coach: Damion Heffley will take over at Leo this winter, replacing veteran coach Rod Williams, who coached at half the schools that currently comprise the NE8 during his career (Norwell, DeKalb, East Noble).