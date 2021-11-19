Adams Central jets into state final

NORTH JUDSON – Adams Central is the semistate champion for the first time since 2000.

Historic? Absolutely. Memorable. You bet. Dramatic? Not at all.

The Class A No. 2 Flying Jets took any drama out of their 42-7 victory over 10th-ranked semistate host North Judson on Friday with a remarkable string of four straight offensive plays that went for touchdowns in the first half.

By halftime it was 35-0 and the Jets (13-1) cruised through a running-clock second half to reach the state championship game for the second time in team history. Adams Central will face No. 1 Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0) for the championship at noon Friday.

"It's still unbelievable," Jets quarterback Ryan Black said. "Just thinking about it, it won't settle in for a couple of days. This week of practice is going to feel so surreal. It's a great feeling."

Black powered up the middle on a 5-yard touchdown run that put the Jets in front 7-0 midway through the first quarter. Then the fireworks really began.

Later in the opening quarter, running back Alex Currie took a handoff, sprinted around the right side, hit the sideline and outraced everyone to the end zone, diving to the pylon for a 60-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead.

The next three Adams Central drives took just one play. Currie made it 21-0 with an almost identical touchdown run, this time from 87 yards away on a pitch right and Black then hit Nick Neuenschwander with a perfectly-thrown go route for a 48-yard score.

After North Judson's punter muffed a snap and the Jets took over deep in Bluejay territory, running back Blake Heyerly went straight up the middle untouched for a 22-yard score just before halftime.

"I knew this is what you're capable of," Adams Central coach Michael Mosser told his team, which has outscored its opponents 213-25 in the playoffs. "This is who we are."

"I'm just so proud of (the players)," Mosser added. "They took it this week, they were focused, they didn't let the bigness of the game take them out of it. ... They came out ready to play. I couldn't ask for more."

