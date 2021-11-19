Blazers eyeing historic victory

Eastside will be playing in the school's first semistate football game today in Butler.

The Blazers (13-0) host Andrean (10-3) for a Class 2A semistate title in what will be the biggest game in school history.

But the players and coaches are trying to focus on the football and not think too much about history being made.

“It's pretty special for our community, our kids, our town. But as a coaching staff and as a football team, we've talked about the dangers of everybody making it so special that we don't play the way we're capable of playing,” coach Todd Mason said. “When you get to the bottom of anything, ultimately it's just a football game. And when you play a football game, the ultimate goal is to win it.”

The Blazers, who finished the regular season ranked No. 6 in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the AP poll, knocked out Bishop Luers and Eastbrook, the two top-ranked teams in the state, in the last two weeks.

“Defensively, we played lights out. The defensive line, the linebacking crew and then the secondary crew, they all played in tandem, and it was awesome to watch and awesome to see,” Mason said of Eastside's 21-14 win over Eastbrook on Friday.

Quarterback Laban Davis ran for 213 yards and three touchdowns against Eastbrook.

“Laban gets a lot of credit, rightfully so. Laban's a heck of a football player. But what that O-line did for him up front was monumental, leaving him free to do the sorts of things that Laban does,” Mason said. “The offensive line doesn't get nearly as much credit as they deserve, and they did a fantastic job.”

Andrean entered the postseason No. 4 in the coaches poll and No. 8 by the media. The Fighting 59ers have given up 16 points in four postseason games, and were 1-1 against the two Class 6A teams (Merrillville and Crown Point).

Andrean has claimed six semistate titles and state titles in 2004 and 2013. But the biggest edge for the 59ers will probably be junior Drayk Bowen, who is the No. 2 linebacker prospect in the class of 2023 and recently announced his commitment to Notre Dame. He comes in with 91 tackles, 743 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, as well as two touchdown catches.

“Athletically, they're very gifted across the board. They're very similar to a Bishop Luers, they play a spread offense and try to get the ball in space to athletes,” Mason said. “We've just got to make sure that we make plays on them when they get the ball in their hand, and we tackle well.”

While the teams are preparing for the game like it's any other – aside from the fact that kickoff has been pushed back to 8 p.m. – the game will surely be special for parents, classmates and community members, just like last week's regional championship.

“The gates opened and our fans filled up our side really early,” Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard said. “But when the first wave of kids came out to warm up, there was a big roar. It was just neat, it kind of gave me goosebumps, and I'm sure it was a pretty neat experience for our kids.”

