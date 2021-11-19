Football Semistate Picks

Class 2A

Andrean (10-3) at Eastside (13-0): The Blazers have proved that they can defend teams that love to pass. They have proved that they can defend teams that love to run. And so far, no one has really been able to get to Eastside's Laban Davis. No one, not even Class A semistate finalist Adams Central, has scored 20 or more on the Blazers, and coach Todd Mason is happy with how the defense is working together. The Fighting 59ers have the edge when it comes to high profile recruits (junior linebacker Drayk Bowen is a 5-star recruit committed to Notre Dame), but the Blazers have handled every challenge so far. Why doubt them now?

Pick: Eastside

Class A

Adams Central (12-1) at North Judson (9-3): The Bluejays are averaging about 260 yards of offense, about 100 fewer than the Jets. North Judson is reliant on Cheyenne Allen. While the Jets have a star running back of their own in Blake Heyerly, they also have more offensive weapons in Alex Currie, Nick Neuenschwander and quarterback Ryan Black – who didn't complete a pass in the regional championship victory over South Adams, but has completed just under 60% of his attempts this year. The Bluejays are giving up 14.8 points per game, while the Jets have allowed a total of three points in the last three games and shut out seven opponents this season. The biggest concern for the Jets would be two turnovers and 14 penalties last week, but any improvement there could make them very formidable.

Pick: Adams Central

Last week: 5-0; Season: 46-16

vjacobsen@jg.net