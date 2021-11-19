Jets look to use speed advantage

MONROE – Adams Central is no stranger to semistate football games.

The Flying Jets (12-1) have played in the state semifinal 13 times since facing North Judson in 1984, including three trips since 2016. A 14th semistate visit, the third against North Judson, will start at 8 p.m. today.

But Michael Mosser, who is in his 13th season coaching the Jets, said they still don't take it for granted being alive in the Class A state tournament the week before Thanksgiving.

“I would love to say I'm not surprised we're here, but I am. You always are,” Mosser said. “It's a goal you have, and so it's always exciting when you achieve that goal. I was never to the point that I knew we would be here – we knew we could get here if everything went well.”

North Judson (9-3) will be hosting this week after beating Carroll (Flora) 35-6 at regionals. The Bluejays average 72.8 passing yards per game, more than half of which go to junior receiver Cheyenne Allen, who has 20 catches for 491 yards and nine touchdowns. He is also team's leading rusher with 977 yards and 14 touchdowns on 142 carries.

“No. 1, they're going to be a physical ball club there. They have some tradition on their part, so we have to go out there and shut them down offensively,” Mosser said. “They have a really good, big back, so we're going to have to key in on him and prevent him from getting too much from us.”

Mosser said he believes the Jets, who finished the regular season ranked No. 2 in Class A in the coaches poll and No. 3 in the media poll, can match the physicality of the Bluejays but should have the upper hand when it comes to team speed.

“Our defense has been playing well. Our defense has a lot of speed, and so does our offense. So I think that utilizing that and getting around the edges should be big,” senior running back/defensive back Alex Currie said.

The Jets are averaging just over 300 rushing yards per game and just under nine yards per carry, and that style of play was on full display Friday, when they beat rival South Adams 41-0. The Jets did not complete a single pass, and Blake Heyerly picked up 226 of the team's 355 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while quarterback Ryan Black and Currie accounted for the other two.

Mosser and his players said they made plenty of unforced errors that can't happen again if the Jets are going to make it to the state finals for the second time in school history. Adams Central fumbled three times and lost possession on two of them, and the Jets were also penalized 14 times for 100 yards.

“We had some penalties, some big penalties on kick returns. Jumping offsides in 3rd-and-5 situations. We can't have that in big games,” Heyerly said. “That will come back and bite us. So clean up the mistakes and try to play as clean as possible.”

Many of the seniors were sophomores who played in Adams Central's last semistate game, a 24-14 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic. This time, Mosser thinks the class of 2022 is better prepared for the big stage.

“I think that game was a little too big for them. They came out and weren't quite ready. We've got to eliminate that, these guys have to go out and play the game and not let the bigness become too much,” Mosser said. “And hopefully they can do that.”

