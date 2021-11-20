Saturday, November 20, 2021 7:30 am
Friday's Ohio high-school football scores
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA Playoffs
Division I
Region 1
Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6
Region 2
Springfield 27, Marysville 0
Region 3
Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Cent. 14, 3OT
Region 4
Cin. Moeller 21, W. Chester Lakota W. 17
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 30
Region 6
Avon 43, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, OT
Region 7
Green 26, Massillon 25
Region 8
Cin. Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17
Division III
Region 9
Chardon 31, Dover 3
Region 10
Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Region 11
Granville 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 49
Region 12
Hamilton Badin 21, Bellbrook 9
Division IV
Region 13
Youngs. Ursuline 64, Beloit W. Branch 35
Region 14
Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21
Region 15
Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3
Region 16
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. McNicholas 27
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story