Saturday, November 20, 2021 7:30 am

Friday's Ohio high-school football scores

Associated Press

 

PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA Playoffs

Division I

Region 1

Lakewood St. Edward 41, Medina 6

Region 2

Springfield 27, Marysville 0

Region 3

Cols. Upper Arlington 21, Pickerington Cent. 14, 3OT

Region 4

Cin. Moeller 21, W. Chester Lakota W. 17

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Hoban 49, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 30

Region 6

Avon 43, Tol. Cent. Cath. 42, OT

Region 7

Green 26, Massillon 25

Region 8

Cin. Winton Woods 38, Piqua 17

Division III

Region 9

Chardon 31, Dover 3

Region 10

Millersburg W. Holmes 31, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Region 11

Granville 57, Mt. Orab Western Brown 49

Region 12

Hamilton Badin 21, Bellbrook 9

Division IV

Region 13

Youngs. Ursuline 64, Beloit W. Branch 35

Region 14

Port Clinton 49, Van Wert 21

Region 15

Bloom-Carroll 14, St. Clairsville 3

Region 16

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 28, Cin. McNicholas 27

 

