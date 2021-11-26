Friday Gallery: Class A football state final: Adams Central vs. Indianapolis Lutheran

Adams Central sophomore Trevor Currie (16) celebrates after kicking the extra point late in the game to tie the game at 28-all in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central junior Ryan Black rolls out during the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central students are celebrating after a score late in the ball game in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adam Central head coach Michael Mosser doesn't agree with a call during the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central junior Ryan Black throws a pass while being pressured by Indianapolis Lutheran senior Jake Pasch during the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Nick Neuenschwander (18) dives into the endzone during a punt return in the Class A football state championship game Fridayat Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Blake Heyerly scores a touchdown up the middle in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Josh Mosser reacts after he is unable to make the catch on fourth down during the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Blake Heyerly (34) leads his team on to the field Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Nick Neuenschwander gets loose along the sideline in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central junior Jackson Becher, center, and sophomore Ryan Tester, right, put a big hit on Indianapolis Lutheran junior Joe Davis (22) during the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Alex Currie escapes the tackle by a player for Indianapolis Lutheran in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central junior Gavin Cook (22) embraces senior Braysen Yergler (24) at the end of a tough loss 34-28 to Indianapolis Lutheran in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Also in the photo is Adams Central senior Alex Currie (21).
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Nick Neuenschwander's face says it all as Adams Central falls to Indianapolis Lutheran 38-24 in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior LB Blake Heyerly (34) with his eye on Indianapolis Lutheran senior QB Montasi Clay (2) during the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Blake Heyerly cuts it back and ends up scoring in the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Alex Currie looks up field after breaking a tacking during the Class A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jeffrey Douglas | For The Journal Gazette
Adams Central senior Nick Neuenschwander cuts in front of Indianapolis Lutheran junior Micah Mackay and Adams Central senior Braysen Yergler to make the interception during theClass A football state championship game Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.