The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Sunday, November 28, 2021 7:50 am

Saturday's Indiana boys high-school basketball scores

Associated Press

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Blackford 64, Bluffton 51

Bloomfield 54, Cloverdale 22

Bloomington South 47, New Albany 37

Borden 57, Shoals 49

Carmel 39, Cin. Elder, Ohio 33

Central Noble 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49

Clarksville 67, Christian Academy 52

Corydon 59, Lanesville 41

Covenant Christian 57, Traders Point Christian 42

Crothersville 51, Orleans 42

Decatur Central 80, Christel House Manual 53

Don Bosco, Gilbertville, Iowa 60, Hammond Central 58

E. Noble 75, Lakeland 68

Eastbrook 77, Northfield 36

Eastside 41, DeKalb 32

Edinburgh 80, Indian Creek 56

Ev. North 61, Princeton 40

Franklin Central 65, Center Grove 56, OT

Fremont 76, Lakewood Park 40

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 69, S. Adams 43

Goshen 43, Fairfield 42

Greenwood 39, Greenwood Christian 36

Guerin Catholic 70, Indpls Ritter 62

Hagerstown 60, Cowan 54

Huntington North 66, Mississinewa 52

Indpls Cathedral 67, Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 51

Indpls Pike 66, Hamilton Southeastern 60

Indpls Washington 66, Calumet 49

Jac-Cen-Del 82, Batesville 80

Jay Co. 43, Richmond 29

Kettering Alter, Ohio 68, Homestead 65

LaPorte 68, Westville 46

Lafayette Jefferson 51, Indpls Metro 46

Lapel 72, Frankton 68, OT

Lawrence North 57, Ft. Wayne North 45

Lebanon 45, Western 42

Liberty Christian 60, Alexandria 40

Linton 51, Parke Heritage 38

Martinsville 67, Edgewood 53

Monroe Central 42, Northeastern 37

Mooresville 72, Avon 71

Morgan Twp. 57, Knox 54

Muncie Central 62, Wapahani 57

Munster 51, Portage 37

N. Harrison 39, Heritage Hills 25

N. White 72, Delphi 60

New Castle 48, Marion 46

New Washington 57, Madison Shawe 45

Noblesville 90, Columbus East 51

Northview 70, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49

Northwestern 65, Eastern (Greentown) 56

Oak Hill 48, Manchester 38

Penn 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52

Plainfield 73, Cascade 62

Prairie Hts. 61, Garrett 42

Providence 67, Tell City 19

Riverton Parke 48, Providence Cristo Rey 43

S. Bend Washington 62, Lake Central 54

S. Central (Elizabeth) 57, Crawford Co. 48

S. Ripley 78, Rising Sun 42

Seymour 56, Columbus North 46

Shenandoah 56, Blue River 46

Southmont 73, Sheridan 20

Southwestern (Shelby) 42, Morristown 30

Switzerland Co. 68, Austin 64

Taylor 68, Maconaquah 64

Terre Haute North 60, Ev. Central 50

Terre Haute South 39, Barr-Reeve 38

Tippecanoe Valley 68, Oregon-Davis 30

Tri-Central 67, Rochester 59

University 76, Indpls Shortridge 34

W. Noble 50, Bethany Christian 31

W. Vigo 61, N. Vermillion 49

Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 71

Waldron 49, Knightstown 44

Wawasee 59, Angola 57

Wes-Del 90, Elwood 56

Western Boone 70, Rossville 61

Whitko 64, Heritage 56, OT

Woodlan 64, Bellmont 49

Zionsville 50, Indpls Ben Davis 49

Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament

First Round

Cambridge City 74, Crosspointe Christian Academy 41

Indpls Scecina 68, Indiana Deaf 51

Third Place

Indiana Deaf 64, Crosspointe Christian Academy 27

Loogootee-North Daviess Classic

Ev. Day 88, Hauser 76

Evansville Christian 59, N. Posey 58

Loogootee 79, Evansville Christian 74

Loogootee 81, Hauser 28

N. Daviess 52, N. Posey 50

N. Daviess 71, Ev. Day 41

NorthWood Classic

Brownsburg 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42

Brownsburg 67, Ft. Wayne Concordia 34

NorthWood 55, Ft. Wayne Concordia 35

Schlarman Tournament

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 43, Fountain Central 42

Champaign St. Thomas More, Ill. 60, Fountain Central 36

 

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  