Sunday, November 28, 2021 7:50 am
Saturday's Indiana boys high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Blackford 64, Bluffton 51
Bloomfield 54, Cloverdale 22
Bloomington South 47, New Albany 37
Borden 57, Shoals 49
Carmel 39, Cin. Elder, Ohio 33
Central Noble 71, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49
Clarksville 67, Christian Academy 52
Corydon 59, Lanesville 41
Covenant Christian 57, Traders Point Christian 42
Crothersville 51, Orleans 42
Decatur Central 80, Christel House Manual 53
Don Bosco, Gilbertville, Iowa 60, Hammond Central 58
E. Noble 75, Lakeland 68
Eastbrook 77, Northfield 36
Eastside 41, DeKalb 32
Edinburgh 80, Indian Creek 56
Ev. North 61, Princeton 40
Franklin Central 65, Center Grove 56, OT
Fremont 76, Lakewood Park 40
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 69, S. Adams 43
Goshen 43, Fairfield 42
Greenwood 39, Greenwood Christian 36
Guerin Catholic 70, Indpls Ritter 62
Hagerstown 60, Cowan 54
Huntington North 66, Mississinewa 52
Indpls Cathedral 67, Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 51
Indpls Pike 66, Hamilton Southeastern 60
Indpls Washington 66, Calumet 49
Jac-Cen-Del 82, Batesville 80
Jay Co. 43, Richmond 29
Kettering Alter, Ohio 68, Homestead 65
LaPorte 68, Westville 46
Lafayette Jefferson 51, Indpls Metro 46
Lapel 72, Frankton 68, OT
Lawrence North 57, Ft. Wayne North 45
Lebanon 45, Western 42
Liberty Christian 60, Alexandria 40
Linton 51, Parke Heritage 38
Martinsville 67, Edgewood 53
Monroe Central 42, Northeastern 37
Mooresville 72, Avon 71
Morgan Twp. 57, Knox 54
Muncie Central 62, Wapahani 57
Munster 51, Portage 37
N. Harrison 39, Heritage Hills 25
N. White 72, Delphi 60
New Castle 48, Marion 46
New Washington 57, Madison Shawe 45
Noblesville 90, Columbus East 51
Northview 70, N. Central (Farmersburg) 49
Northwestern 65, Eastern (Greentown) 56
Oak Hill 48, Manchester 38
Penn 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 52
Plainfield 73, Cascade 62
Prairie Hts. 61, Garrett 42
Providence 67, Tell City 19
Riverton Parke 48, Providence Cristo Rey 43
S. Bend Washington 62, Lake Central 54
S. Central (Elizabeth) 57, Crawford Co. 48
S. Ripley 78, Rising Sun 42
Seymour 56, Columbus North 46
Shenandoah 56, Blue River 46
Southmont 73, Sheridan 20
Southwestern (Shelby) 42, Morristown 30
Switzerland Co. 68, Austin 64
Taylor 68, Maconaquah 64
Terre Haute North 60, Ev. Central 50
Terre Haute South 39, Barr-Reeve 38
Tippecanoe Valley 68, Oregon-Davis 30
Tri-Central 67, Rochester 59
University 76, Indpls Shortridge 34
W. Noble 50, Bethany Christian 31
W. Vigo 61, N. Vermillion 49
Wabash 76, Madison-Grant 71
Waldron 49, Knightstown 44
Wawasee 59, Angola 57
Wes-Del 90, Elwood 56
Western Boone 70, Rossville 61
Whitko 64, Heritage 56, OT
Woodlan 64, Bellmont 49
Zionsville 50, Indpls Ben Davis 49
Cambridge City Lincoln Tournament
First Round
Cambridge City 74, Crosspointe Christian Academy 41
Indpls Scecina 68, Indiana Deaf 51
Third Place
Indiana Deaf 64, Crosspointe Christian Academy 27
Loogootee-North Daviess Classic
Ev. Day 88, Hauser 76
Evansville Christian 59, N. Posey 58
Loogootee 79, Evansville Christian 74
Loogootee 81, Hauser 28
N. Daviess 52, N. Posey 50
N. Daviess 71, Ev. Day 41
NorthWood Classic
Brownsburg 52, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42
Brownsburg 67, Ft. Wayne Concordia 34
NorthWood 55, Ft. Wayne Concordia 35
Schlarman Tournament
Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 43, Fountain Central 42
Champaign St. Thomas More, Ill. 60, Fountain Central 36
