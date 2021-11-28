Sunday, November 28, 2021 7:50 am
Saturday's Indiana girls high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 60, Daleville 19
Benton Central 84, N. Judson 46
Blackford 50, Blue River 49
Brownsburg 56, Salem 50
Center Grove 42, Indpls Roncalli 40
Christian Academy 43, Bloomington Lighthouse 11
Clarksville 42, Bloomington Lighthouse 26
Columbus East 62, Mooresville 51
Columbus North 48, Lawrence North 37
Connersville 52, Batesville 47
Corydon 53, Vincennes 40
Crothersville 83, Columbus Christian 52
Danville 54, Crawfordsville 30
Eastern (Greene) 47, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36
Eastern Hancock 80, Wapahani 73, 4OT
Edwardsville, Ill. 49, Castle 47
Eminence 55, Indpls Riverside 18
Ev. Memorial 65, Edwardsville, Ill. 54
Franklin 69, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 67
Fremd, Ill. 41, Bedford N. Lawrence 40
Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Fishers 57
Garrett 47, Prairie Hts. 31
Hauser 59, Rising Sun 33
Heritage 55, Ft. Wayne North 34
Hobart 56, Calumet 16
Indian Creek 54, Sullivan 52
Indpls N. Central 62, S. Bend Washington 56
Indpls Ritter 57, Indpls Lutheran 39
Jennings Co. 48, Rushville 25
Kankakee Valley 63, Knox 35
Kokomo 80, Anderson 28
Kouts 63, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 42
Lafayette Harrison 61, Ft. Wayne South 51
Lake Central 53, Highland 40
Lakeland 58, Leo 38
Lanesville 60, Perry Central 21
Lawrence Central 74, Indpls Ben Davis 62
Liberty Christian 57, Anderson Prep Academy 56
Marion 44, Indpls Tech 36
McCutcheon 47, Guerin Catholic 33
Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 56, Crown Point 41
Muncie Central 42, Richmond 27
N. Decatur 52, Knightstown 26
N. Harrison 65, Heritage Hills 59
N. White 46, Delphi 22
New Palestine 56, Whiteland 49
New Washington 75, Milan 31
Noblesville 74, Avon 45
Norwell 61, Eastbrook 31
Oak Hill 53, Manchester 43
Owen Valley 39, Bloomfield 33
Pendleton Hts. 77, Shelbyville 55
Penn 47, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 40
Princeton 74, Tell City 44
Riverton Parke 61, Providence Cristo Rey 2
Rochester 62, Winamac 36
S. Adams 43, Randolph Southern 28
S. Central (Union Mills) 65, Glenn 37
Tippecanoe Valley 54, Oregon-Davis 29
Trinity Lutheran 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 48
Triton 53, S. Bend Trinity 19
Twin Lakes 86, Tri-County 39
Waldron 70, Greenwood Christian 40
Washington 54, Linton 43
Wes-Del 66, Elwood 31
Western 66, Lebanon 49
Westfield 60, Centerville, Ohio 51
Winchester 69, New Castle 53
Zionsville 58, Bolingbrook, Ill. 55
Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic
Angola 74, Concord 43
Fairfield 58, Concord 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Fairfield vs. Northridge, ppd.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story