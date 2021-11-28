The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, November 28, 2021 7:50 am

Saturday's Indiana girls high-school basketball scores

Associated Press

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 60, Daleville 19

Benton Central 84, N. Judson 46

Blackford 50, Blue River 49

Brownsburg 56, Salem 50

Center Grove 42, Indpls Roncalli 40

Christian Academy 43, Bloomington Lighthouse 11

Clarksville 42, Bloomington Lighthouse 26

Columbus East 62, Mooresville 51

Columbus North 48, Lawrence North 37

Connersville 52, Batesville 47

Corydon 53, Vincennes 40

Crothersville 83, Columbus Christian 52

Danville 54, Crawfordsville 30

Eastern (Greene) 47, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36

Eastern Hancock 80, Wapahani 73, 4OT

Edwardsville, Ill. 49, Castle 47

Eminence 55, Indpls Riverside 18

Ev. Memorial 65, Edwardsville, Ill. 54

Franklin 69, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 67

Fremd, Ill. 41, Bedford N. Lawrence 40

Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Fishers 57

Garrett 47, Prairie Hts. 31

Hauser 59, Rising Sun 33

Heritage 55, Ft. Wayne North 34

Hobart 56, Calumet 16

Indian Creek 54, Sullivan 52

Indpls N. Central 62, S. Bend Washington 56

Indpls Ritter 57, Indpls Lutheran 39

Jennings Co. 48, Rushville 25

Kankakee Valley 63, Knox 35

Kokomo 80, Anderson 28

Kouts 63, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 42

Lafayette Harrison 61, Ft. Wayne South 51

Lake Central 53, Highland 40

Lakeland 58, Leo 38

Lanesville 60, Perry Central 21

Lawrence Central 74, Indpls Ben Davis 62

Liberty Christian 57, Anderson Prep Academy 56

Marion 44, Indpls Tech 36

McCutcheon 47, Guerin Catholic 33

Mt. Notre Dame, Ohio 56, Crown Point 41

Muncie Central 42, Richmond 27

N. Decatur 52, Knightstown 26

N. Harrison 65, Heritage Hills 59

N. White 46, Delphi 22

New Palestine 56, Whiteland 49

New Washington 75, Milan 31

Noblesville 74, Avon 45

Norwell 61, Eastbrook 31

Oak Hill 53, Manchester 43

Owen Valley 39, Bloomfield 33

Pendleton Hts. 77, Shelbyville 55

Penn 47, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 40

Princeton 74, Tell City 44

Riverton Parke 61, Providence Cristo Rey 2

Rochester 62, Winamac 36

S. Adams 43, Randolph Southern 28

S. Central (Union Mills) 65, Glenn 37

Tippecanoe Valley 54, Oregon-Davis 29

Trinity Lutheran 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 48

Triton 53, S. Bend Trinity 19

Twin Lakes 86, Tri-County 39

Waldron 70, Greenwood Christian 40

Washington 54, Linton 43

Wes-Del 66, Elwood 31

Western 66, Lebanon 49

Westfield 60, Centerville, Ohio 51

Winchester 69, New Castle 53

Zionsville 58, Bolingbrook, Ill. 55

Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic

Angola 74, Concord 43

Fairfield 58, Concord 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Fairfield vs. Northridge, ppd.

 

