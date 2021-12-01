Loyer, Homestead face brutal early schedule

Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer and the Spartans have plenty to look forward to this season.

After going undefeated during last season, Homestead (1-1) is ranked No. 5 in the IBCA poll as another season gets rolling. Loyer said he and the returning players are motivated to chase another state title after losing to eventual champion Carmel in the regional semifinals.

Loyer, a Purdue signee who averaged 24.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spartans as a junior, is one of the frontrunners for 2022 Mr. Basketball.

But what is Loyer most looking forward to? Finally playing in front of a full Spartans crowd.

“A bunch of my friends are football players, a bunch of guys I know will come to the games and support us,” said Loyer, who moved with his family to Fort Wayne from Clarkston, Michigan, during summer 2020. “I'm looking forward to having that student section and having a bunch of fans there on Friday nights and having a big crowd.”

Last winter, many Fort Wayne schools limited spectators allowed in gyms because of COVID restrictions, and many Homestead athletes, including Loyer, took most or all classes online to limit their exposure to the virus.

The Spartans have returned to more typical routines, but it won't be until Dec. 17 against Bishop Luers, almost a month into the season, that Homestead will play at home.

“Our schedule is brutal. Our first six games are on the road, playing a very tough schedule,” Spartans coach Chris Johnson said.

Homestead opened the season with a 50-38 win at Huntington North, then lost to Kettering Alter in Ohio on Saturday, 68-65. Next up is a game at Warsaw (1-0) on Friday, a matchup with No. 3 Carmel (1-1) at a tournament in Brownsburg on Saturday, then the first conference game of the season at Bishop Dwenger and another tournament game against No. 6 Westfield a day after that.

“Those are our first six games. I'm hoping that our kids are ready,” Johnson said. “We want to peak like we've always said, peak at the end of the year when it matters, and get ourselves ready to see what we can do when the SAC season starts.”

The Spartans will have to adjust to life without current Illinois freshman Luke Goode, who averaged 19.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in his senior year. Grant Simmons averaged 11.9 points per game before graduating last spring, and other members of that senior class, including Quinn Harmon, Caeden Kaopuiki and Kaleb Kolpien, played key roles for the Spartans.

In the first two games of this season, Loyer is averaging 29.5 points, while fellow seniors Andrew Leeper and Grady Swing are averaging 9 and 7.5. Loyer and Swing each average 7 rebounds a game, and junior Kyron Kaopuiki is at 6.5 rebounds a game.

Though Loyer was one of the top shooters in the state last season – he scored a school-record 50 points against Marion, hitting 20 of 28 shots (71%), he said he is working to be a more well-rounded player.

“(I'm) really just working on being more of a scoring threat outside of just catching and shooting,” Loyer said. “I think obviously creating my own shot will be important, so really just working on off-the-dribble stuff and finishing at the rim.”

And while he is aware of the statewide conversation, such as the team rankings and Mr. Basketball chatter, Loyer knows that what really matters is who is playing well in March.

“It's cool and all, but at the end of the day you have to show up and play your own game,” Loyer said. “I have to prove what I can do and what our team can do to show why we're one of the best in the state.”

vjacobsen@jg.net