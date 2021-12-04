Spartans roll, take control of SAC race

After falling to Carroll twice during the 2020-21 season, Homestead's 67-47 win over the Chargers on Friday night was, to use Ayanna Patterson's word, a clear statement.

The Spartans (6-1, 3-0 SAC) pulled away after a tight first quarter and are once again in the driver's seat in the SAC title race.

“This makes a statement to everybody in our conference that we've gotten better as a team,” said Patterson, a senior. “Having a slow start (in this game) didn't mean anything, because we had to get it together and play hard.”

The Spartans took a 7-2 lead, but a 3-pointer by Kayla Gibbs and a few Carroll free throws cut the Homestead lead to 9-8 at the end of the first quarter.

But Patterson really got rolling in the second quarter, hitting 4 of 5 shots from the field for nine points while pulling down five rebounds. The Chargers (5-4, 1-1) attempted to use the 3-point shot to stay in the game, hitting 4 of 10 attempts, including two by sophomore Alexis Castator, but they went into the locker room trailing 30-21.

“I'm very happy, today when we did have a slow start, we were able to get back on track, do what we wanted to do, execute our game plan,” Homestead coach Rod Parker said. “And I thought we got great contributions from a variety of players today. So many players stepped up, defensively, offensively, and had really solid basketball games.”

Early in the third quarter, Parker called a timeout right after Homestead's Maggie Stock scored twice in a row to put the Spartans up 35-23.

“I thought we were a little sluggish in our defensive effort,” Parker said. “I addressed that with them, that we needed to make sure that while we put pressure, we have to contain and force jump shots, and not give up anything going to the basket.”

After that timeout, the Spartans outscored the Chargers 32-14.

Patterson had another spectacular night, scoring 26 points with 14 rebounds.

On three separate occasions, she pulled off the old-fashioned three-point play by making a shot while being fouled and then hitting her free throw.

“It's knowing my strength, and knowing that I've been in the weight room. I've put in the work this summer to be able to take that contact,” Patterson said.

Molly Stock scored 13 points for the Spartans, and Emma Reust, Ali Stephens and Maggie Keinsley all scored seven.

Taylor Fordyce and Gibbs each scored 15 points for the Chargers, and Castator had 10.

The Spartans next face South Bend Washington (9-1), the No. 1 team in Class 3A, on Tuesday.

