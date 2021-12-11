Columbia City routs Norwell in NE8 showdown

Columbia City jumped all over Norwell from the outset Friday in claiming a 55-34 victory in a battle of Northeast 8 unbeaten girls teams in Columbia City.

Kyndra Sheets led three Eagles in double figures with 16 points as Columbia City (10-0, 2-0 NE8) took a 22-6 lead with 5:28 left in the second quarter. Addi Baxter added 15 points and Rebekah Marshall finished with 11 for Columbia City. Kennedy Fuelling's game-high 17-point effort wasn't enough to stop Norwell (8-2, 1-2) from suffering its biggest defeat in conference play since a 40-point loss to Homestead in 2014 in the now-defunct Northeast Hoosier Conference.

CARROLL 70, CONCORDIA 44: the host Chargers stormed out to a 22-2 advantage after eight minutes in securing the SAC victory. Carroll moved two games over .500 on the season (7-5, 2-1 SAC), while Concordia (3-7) stayed winless through three conference contests.

HOMESTEAD 69, BISHOP DWENGER 28: UConn signee Ayanna Patterson scored a season-high 34 points to go with 11 rebounds as the visiting Spartans (8-1, 3-0) maintained their perfect record through three SAC tilts.

The Saints fell to 4-6, 1-3 in league play.

EASTSIDE 35, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 29: In LaGrange, the Blazers mustered just 15 points through the first three quarters before using a 20-4 surge to win their eighth straight against the Panthers. Eastside sits at 6-4, 3-2 in the NECC.

GOSHEN 43, WAWASEE 40: In Goshen, the RedHawks and Warriors stood tied at 30 after three quarters before the hosts did just enough to keep Wawasee (7-4, 0-3) winless in the Northern Lakes Conference. Kennedy White scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds for the Warriors.

Boys

SOUTH SIDE 70, NORTH SIDE 53: Ashton Johnson netted 27 points and Omarion Washington added 25 in the host Archers' victory over their crosstown rivals. South Side (1-2, 1-0 SAC) notched their first victory of the season, while the Legends (0-5, 0-1) remained winless.

HOMESTEAD 64, BISHOP DWENGER 47: Fletcher Loyer paced four Spartans in double figures with 22 points as visiting Homestead (4-1, 1-0) won its SAC opener. The Saints dropped to 0-2 on the young season while falling in their first SAC contest.

CROWN POINT 63, WARSAW 60: In Warsaw, the Bulldogs overcame a 32-point night from the Tigers' Jaxson Gould in a contest featuring eight ties and 16 lead changes at the Tiger Den. Warsaw fell to 2-2.