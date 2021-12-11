Saturday, December 11, 2021 7:10 am
Friday's Indiana boys basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 79, Indpls Tech 69
Angola 44, Garrett 29
Bedford N. Lawrence 50, Columbus East 34
Bloomfield 52, Clay City 31
Bloomington South 43, Southport 41
Blue River 62, Cowan 33
Borden 80, S. Central (Elizabeth) 60
Bremen 57, New Prairie 38
Brownstown 45, Scottsburg 41
Carmel 64, Noblesville 49
Carroll (Flora) 70, Caston 38
Castle 52, Ev. Harrison 49
Charlestown 59, Clarksville 41
Clinton Central 59, Sheridan 38
Clinton Prairie 55, Delphi 32
Covington 72, Attica 26
Crawfordsville 48, W. Lafayette 32
Crown Point 63, Warsaw 60
Culver 64, Covenant Christian 55
Daleville 61, Centerville 23
Eastern (Pekin) 56, Crawford Co. 24
Eastern Hancock 56, Northeastern 52
Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29
Ev. Central 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 43
Ev. North 60, Terre Haute South 40
Ev. Reitz 58, Ev. Mater Dei 42
Fishers 57, Columbus North 40
Floyd Central 57, New Albany 26
Fountain Central 59, Riverton Parke 51
Franklin 56, Greenwood 34
Franklin Co. 54, Rushville 42
Frankton 43, Eastbrook 35
Ft. Wayne Concordia 50, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44
Ft. Wayne Northrop 85, Ft. Wayne Luers 61
Ft. Wayne South 70, Ft. Wayne North 53
Gibson Southern 72, Tell City 58
Greencastle 42, S. Putnam 26
Greensburg 61, Triton Central 43
Hamilton Hts. 63, Cass 52
Hanover Central 66, River Forest 42
Henryville 55, Austin 48
Homestead 64, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47
Illiana Christian 65, Griffith 13
Indiana Deaf 64, Fortune 5
Indpls Attucks 63, Indpls Ritter 59
Indpls Ben Davis 66, Franklin Central 56
Indpls Brebeuf 85, Indpls Shortridge 21
Indpls Cathedral 84, Warren Central 68
Indpls Chatard 47, Heritage Christian 42
Indpls Lutheran 75, Cascade 41
Indpls N. Central 69, Hamilton Southeastern 48
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Whiteland 44
Indpls Pike 66, Center Grove 54
Indpls Roncalli 49, Decatur Central 44
Jac-Cen-Del 70, N. Decatur 58
Jasper 46, Ev. Memorial 45
Jennings Co. 64, E. Central 19
Knightstown 53, Cambridge City 47
Kokomo 59, McCutcheon 38
Kouts 61, S. Central (Union Mills) 49
Lafayette Catholic 66, Culver Academy 64
Lafayette Harrison 51, Lafayette Jeff 46
Lake Station 79, Wheeler 29
Lawrenceburg 43, Batesville 24
Lebanon 60, Western Boone 41
Linton 57, Mitchell 42
Loogootee 52, Forest Park 51
Maconaquah 64, Wabash 61
Madison 47, S. Dearborn 41
Madison-Grant 75, Elwood 52
Marion 61, Richmond 55
Martinsville 59, Plainfield 57
Michigan City Marquette 56, Morgan Twp. 32
Mishawaka Marian 59, Plymouth 22
Monroe Central 45, Bluffton 35
Mooresville 58, Bloomington North 52
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 68, Pendleton Hts. 48
Muncie Central 58, Logansport 33
Munster 53, E. Chicago Central 34
N. Daviess 57, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28
N. Harrison 65, Silver Creek 46
N. Judson 46, Rochester 33
N. Knox 40, Shakamak 35
N. Posey 55, Heritage Hills 51
N. Vermillion 39, Traders Point Christian 33
N. White 57, Rensselaer 44
New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53
New Palestine 47, Greenfield 43
Northview 55, W. Vigo 40
Northwestern 46, Taylor 38
Oak Hill 56, Mississinewa 48
Orleans 63, Dubois 40
Owen Valley 77, Brown Co. 57
Paoli 53, W. Washington 41
Parke Heritage 58, Indpls Park Tudor 45
Penn 58, Concord 40
Providence 52, Lanesville 42
Rossville 62, Frontier 45
S. Decatur 77, Milan 62
S. Knox 50, Southridge 35
S. Newton 58, W. Central 27
S. Spencer 48, Washington 42
Seeger 49, N. Montgomery 39
Seton Catholic 73, Oldenburg 42
Seymour 55, Jeffersonville 47
Shoals 33, White River Valley 31
Southmont 64, Danville 59
Southwestern (Shelby) 31, Trinity Lutheran 28
Speedway 69, Monrovia 52
Sullivan 75, N. Putnam 40
Switzerland Co. 56, Rising Sun 52
Tecumseh 57, Cannelton 31
Tri-Central 81, Eastern (Greentown) 67
Tri-West 60, Frankfort 57
Triton 53, Pioneer 42
Twin Lakes 84, Tri-County 51
University 77, Indpls Scecina 55
Valparaiso 67, Lowell 22
Waldron 53, Morristown 40
Wes-Del 78, Union (Modoc) 9
Western 52, Tipton 44
Winamac 58, LaVille 48
Winchester 72, Union City 40
Yorktown 44, Delta 43
Zionsville 59, Lawrence Central 53
Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Central Christian 77, Eminence 47
Christel House Manual 62, Purdue Polytechnic 53
Indpls Irvington 65, Victory College Prep 58, OT
Indpls Washington 66, Indiana Math and Science Academy 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Boone Grove vs. Westville, ppd.
Churubusco vs. S. Adams, ppd.
Fremont vs. Hamilton, ppd.
Madison Shawe vs. S. Ripley, ppd.
Perry Central vs. Wood Memorial, ppd.
Vincennes Rivet vs. Washington Catholic, ppd.
