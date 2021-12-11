Saturday, December 11, 2021 7:20 am
Friday's Indiana girls high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson 58, Indpls Tech 20
Argos 38, Culver Academy 27
Bellmont 68, E. Noble 32
Bremen 60, New Prairie 40
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44
Central Noble 45, Westview 25
Chesterton 50, Portage 42
Columbia City 55, Norwell 34
Corydon 48, Salem 44
Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 35
Eastbrook 62, Frankton 37
Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29
Elkhart 62, S. Bend Adams 43
Fairfield 62, Lakeland 52
Fishers 57, Noblesville 45
Ft. Wayne Northrop 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 38
Glenn 61, S. Bend Riley 13
Goshen 43, Wawasee 40
Hagerstown 29, Connersville 25
Hamilton Southeastern 75, Avon 46
Heritage 52, Southern Wells 44
Heritage Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 48
Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28
Huntington North 59, New Haven 11
Jay Co. 76, Adams Central 34
Kankakee Valley 46, Hobart 33
Knox 65, Oregon-Davis 50
Lebanon 52, Western Boone 29
Leo 54, DeKalb 39
Manchester 59, Whitko 48
McCutcheon 55, Kokomo 50
Merrillville 62, LaPorte 29
Mishawaka 48, NorthWood 35
Mishawaka Marian 54, Penn 47
Muncie Central 52, Logansport 33
Munster 45, Lowell 37
New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53
New Palestine 43, Greenfield 32
Northfield 55, Southwood 44
Northview 54, W. Vigo 22
Northwestern 79, Taylor 44
Owen Valley 49, Brown Co. 44
S. Bend St. Joseph's 61, Jimtown 19
S. Bend Washington 43, Valparaiso 35
S. Bend Washington 80, S. Bend Clay 12
S. Putnam 53, Greencastle 39
Sheridan 54, Clinton Central 50
Speedway 52, Monrovia 38
Sullivan 62, N. Putnam 30
Tippecanoe Valley 47, N. Miami 30
Tri-Central 38, Eastern (Greentown) 29
Tri-West 68, Frankfort 23
University 66, Muncie Burris 8
W. Noble 46, Churubusco 44
Waldron 62, Morristown 30
Westfield 57, Zionsville 37
Winamac 44, LaVille 33
Woodlan 54, Bluffton 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cowan vs. Blue River, ppd.
Gibson Southern vs. Tell City, ppd.
Southmont vs. Danville, ppd.
