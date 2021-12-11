The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, December 11, 2021 7:20 am

Friday's Indiana girls high-school basketball scores

Associated Press

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson 58, Indpls Tech 20

Argos 38, Culver Academy 27

Bellmont 68, E. Noble 32

Bremen 60, New Prairie 40

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 70, Ft. Wayne Concordia 44

Central Noble 45, Westview 25

Chesterton 50, Portage 42

Columbia City 55, Norwell 34

Corydon 48, Salem 44

Crown Point 43, Valparaiso 35

Eastbrook 62, Frankton 37

Eastside 35, Prairie Hts. 29

Elkhart 62, S. Bend Adams 43

Fairfield 62, Lakeland 52

Fishers 57, Noblesville 45

Ft. Wayne Northrop 46, Ft. Wayne Luers 38

Glenn 61, S. Bend Riley 13

Goshen 43, Wawasee 40

Hagerstown 29, Connersville 25

Hamilton Southeastern 75, Avon 46

Heritage 52, Southern Wells 44

Heritage Christian 53, Indpls Chatard 48

Homestead 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 28

Huntington North 59, New Haven 11

Jay Co. 76, Adams Central 34

Kankakee Valley 46, Hobart 33

Knox 65, Oregon-Davis 50

Lebanon 52, Western Boone 29

Leo 54, DeKalb 39

Manchester 59, Whitko 48

McCutcheon 55, Kokomo 50

Merrillville 62, LaPorte 29

Mishawaka 48, NorthWood 35

Mishawaka Marian 54, Penn 47

Muncie Central 52, Logansport 33

Munster 45, Lowell 37

New Castle 58, Shelbyville 53

New Palestine 43, Greenfield 32

Northfield 55, Southwood 44

Northview 54, W. Vigo 22

Northwestern 79, Taylor 44

Owen Valley 49, Brown Co. 44

S. Bend St. Joseph's 61, Jimtown 19

S. Bend Washington 43, Valparaiso 35

S. Bend Washington 80, S. Bend Clay 12

S. Putnam 53, Greencastle 39

Sheridan 54, Clinton Central 50

Speedway 52, Monrovia 38

Sullivan 62, N. Putnam 30

Tippecanoe Valley 47, N. Miami 30

Tri-Central 38, Eastern (Greentown) 29

Tri-West 68, Frankfort 23

University 66, Muncie Burris 8

W. Noble 46, Churubusco 44

Waldron 62, Morristown 30

Westfield 57, Zionsville 37

Winamac 44, LaVille 33

Woodlan 54, Bluffton 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cowan vs. Blue River, ppd.

Gibson Southern vs. Tell City, ppd.

Southmont vs. Danville, ppd.

 

