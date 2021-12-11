Northrop girls, boys sweep Luers

The Northrop girls had to fight off a late surge, the Bruins boys put the game away with a runaway third quarter, and both came away with conference wins at Bishop Luers on Friday night.

The Bruins girls (6-1, 3-1 SAC) won 46-38 even after the Knights (7-5, 2-1) cut an 11-point lead down to five in the final moments. The Northrop boys (3-1, 1-0 SAC) opened the second half with a 17-2 run and never let Bishop Luers (1-3, 0-1) back in the game, winning 85-61.

“I think (Bishop Luers coach Mark) Pixley was very well prepared, I thought Luers played really well,” Northrop girls coach Katie Jackson said. “We showed some guts, and so I'm really proud of our girls, we will take wins any way we can, and that's what we talked about in the locker room.”

The Bruins led 14-9 after a first quarter that featured almost three times as many combined fouls (13) as made field goals (five), but the Knights pulled back in the second quarter as they sank three 3-pointers. Bishop Luers' Anna Parent cut down the lane to tie the game at 22 with a minute to play in the half.

The 22-22 score remained at halftime.

But the Knights went cold in the third quarter, hitting just one field goal while being outscored 13-3.

“We are long and lanky, and very gifted as far as getting angles, being able to apply pressure, creating turnovers,” Jackson said. “But the girls are very focused on defense, and that's is probably our strength.”

Saniya Jackson led the Bruins with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Nevaeh Jackson scored eight, Amanda Thatcher seven and Alexa Robinson six.

Parent led the Knights with 17 points, and Addie Shank had 11 points and 17 rebounds.

The boys game that followed remained tightly contested well into the second quarter, with the teams tied at 22.

The Bruins opened a seven-point lead late in the second, but Jayden Hill of Bishop Luers sank a 3-pointer just before halftime to cut Northrop's lead to 35-31.

After halftime, it was Northrop's turn to thrive at the 3-point line. The Bruins opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run, and outscored the Knights 29-16. Jayden Schmenk hit three 3-pointers for Northrop in the third quarter, and Roosevelt Norfleet hit two.

“We've been starting slow a lot lately. A lot of credit to (Bishop Luers coach) Fonso (White) and his kids – his kids came out harder than mine,” Northrop coach Rod Chamble said. “We noticed they were packing it in real tight in the paint, so we decided to put another shooter on the floor. And Norfleet came in and he just nailed some open shots for us, opened up the game for us.”

Senior Jalen Jackson led all scorers with 25 points, Schmenk had 15, Dalman Alexander had 12 and Norfleet nine.

Cadell Wallace led the Knights with 15 points, nine of which were scored at the foul line (seven of those coming in the fourth quarter). Isaac Zay scored 11, Nick Thompson 10 and Jaxon Keller eight.

vjacobsen@jg.net