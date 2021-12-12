Railroaders' center comes up big

GARRETT – For the second night in a row, an opponent beat the Norwell girls 55-34.

Columbia City did it Friday to improve to 10-0, and Saturday it was Garrett's turn to slowly pull away from the Knights (8-3).

Junior Bailey Kelham hit the first basket of the night for the Railroaders (9-1), but it was the next score – a 3-pointer by 6-foot-1 Morgan Ostrowski – that showed what the Knights were in for. Ostrowski finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

“She was two-for-two from the 3-point line – now what are you going to do?” Garrett coach Bob Lapadot said. “She can drive it, if you come out she can put it on the deck and go.”

Lapadot said the senior has come up big for the Railroaders in some of their biggest games of the year.

“She's getting looks to be an Indiana All-Star, and she played like one tonight, she played like one against Angola last month,” the coach said. “It's tough, when you're a center, you don't get the ball all the time. When you're a center on this team with five college basketball players, you don't get the ball as much as you would on many teams.”

Kelham finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks and Nataley Armstrong had seven points and 10 assists – half of her team's total of 20.

Lapadot's first compliments were for his team's defense, which held the Knights to 18 points in the first half (seven of which came at the free-throw line) and just 16 in the second half. Norwell's 34 points matched their season-low, which had been set Friday against the Eagles.

“If you think about how good we are as basketball players, to know they care that much on the defensive end, it just tells you why this is a special group,” Lapadot said. “It's not about wins and who does this or that. It's about how hard they play on the defensive end. They really care on both ends.”

It was the fewest points Garrett had given up to Norwell since Lapadot became head coach 10 years ago. The Railroaders won for the second time in four tries against the Knights.

Ostrowski's impressive stat line came despite ample time spent on the bench, as she picked up two fouls in the first quarter.

“Abby Weaver was huge in the first half, by spelling Morgan and giving her as much time out of the game as we could, and that saved her for those minutes in the second half,” Lapadot said.

Skyla Tomasek led the Knights with 12 points and Kennedy Fuelling and Mackinzie Toliver each had six.

