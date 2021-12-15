Defensive prowess helps Eagles stay undefeated

COLUMBIA CITY – At one point in the second quarter, as Columbia City opened up a 16-point lead over visiting Warsaw, it looked as if the Eagles would get their 11th straight win to open the season without too much hassle.

The Tigers (8-4) made sure it wasn't that easy, cutting Columbia City's lead to four in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles ultimately closed out a 45-35 victory Tuesday to improve to 11-0.

“It's a big win for us. Warsaw is a quality basketball team, and Coach (Lenny) Krebs's teams are always well-prepared,” Columbia City coach Amy Shearer said. “We played Warsaw even way back when I was in high school, and there's always that feel that it's going to be a dog fight every time we play.”

The Eagles held the Tigers scoreless for the first five minutes of the game until an Abby Sanner bucket tied the game at 2. Warsaw did not score again in the first quarter, Columbia City built a 20-4 lead in the second quarter.

The Tigers went on an 8-0 run in the second, though, and Columbia City called a timeout after a Zoe Bergan steal led to a layup by Bailie Stephens to cut the Eagles' lead to 20-12.

The Tigers ended with five steals, and held Columbia City nearly 15 points under its season average.

“Warsaw runs a really aggressive 1-3-1 trapping zone, so they don't give you a whole lot of time to make decisions. And we were a little bit late with some of our cuts tonight,” Shearer said. “But we made a few tweaks on offense, and the kids kept moving, coming to the basketball. Warsaw puts you in some bad positions because they play hard on defense.”

Columbia City led 23-13 at halftime.

The Eagles came out of the locker room and were quickly assessed four fouls in the first three minutes of the third quarter and wound up being called for eight fouls in the quarter.

“We had to be careful with our fouls, watch our hands and stuff. Just play smart, really,” said senior Rebekah Marshall, who led the Eagles with 12 points and five rebounds.

Dueling 3s by Danielle Dunham of Columbia City and Stephens ended the third quarter with Columbia City leading 32-27, and the free-throw line proved to be an advantage for Columbia City in the fourth quarter as it shot 7 of 11.

Even better for the Eagles, they held Warsaw to just six shots in the fourth quarter. On one possession, as Warsaw desperately needed to close the gap, the Columbia City defense forced the Tigers to keep passing an entire minute in search of an open shot. That possession only ended when Tessa Tonkel stole the ball for the Eagles.

“To hold Warsaw to 35 points, that's awfully good. They've got a lot of kids who can score,” Shearer said. “I feel like defensively our kids did a stellar job, trying to keep their composure, keep the drivers away from the basket and contain the 3-point shooters.”

Stephens scored 11 and Abby Sanner 10 for Warsaw.

