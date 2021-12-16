Leo pair sign with Rutgers, West Virginia

LEO-CEDARVILLE – It's been some time since Leo seniors Demetrious Allen and Landen Livingston each announced their college commitments over the summer – Allen said in June he was going to play at Rutgers, and Livingston announced in July he was headed to West Virginia.

The two made it official Wednesday, celebrating signing day in front of a large crowd of family, friends, coaches and classmates in the Leo gym.

“This process has being going of for about two years now, and it feels really good, I feel comfortable with my decision,” said Livingston, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman recently named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team. “I can't wait to go down there and get things started.”

Livingston said the recruiting period didn't really end even after he had verbally committed.

“I think the contact from the coaching staff, they've always kept in contact,” Livingston said when asked why he remained so committed to the Mountaineers over the last few months. “Every single day, I see something from them, whether it's mail or a phone call or a text message. I think it really helps a player who commits in the summer.”

Both of the signees, who helped the Lions to an 11-1 record and an NE8 title this fall, said they're interested in entering some sort of medical field after college. Allen said he would like to study kinesiology and biology and one day become an orthopedic surgeon.

But before that, Allen will be competing in one of the toughest conferences in the country.

“I'm super-excited, I can't wait to get out there and meet more of the guys, be with them and bond with them,” said Allen, who estimated that he has met about half of his Rutgers signing class. “And get better – I can't wait for that.”

Allen, a 6-8, 245-pound defensive lineman, said he didn't get too much blowback for choosing Rutgers over options closer to home such as Indiana or Purdue, and that the Rutgers coaching staff gave him reason to feel comfortable going to school far from home.

“I think it was the buildup over the whole recruiting process, (Rutgers) being my first Big Ten, Power Five offer, and having that same communication building up all the way throughout my process,” said Allen, who had 44 tackles, 15 for a loss and six sacks this season. “They got to know not only me, but my family. So when I'm far away, not close to home, being able to have people that I trust and that believe in me is really big.”

Livingston said his family visited some of his prospective colleges with him and gave him helpful opinions.

“They see a different side of things than I do, and they were really good at giving me that information,” Livingston said. “Day One on my official visit, we were checking into the hotel room and the head coach was unloading our car. That just goes to show you, the coaching staff was really making an effort with me and with the family.”

