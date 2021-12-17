Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Snider guard Karson Jenkins attacks the lane in the second period against North Side on Friday. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette North Side forward Jordan Green scores a layup in the first period against Snider on Friday. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette North Side guard Brashawn Bassett takes a shot at the basket on Friday in the second period against Snider. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Snider guard Tyrese Brown comes down with the rebound in the first period against North Side on Friday. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette North Side guard Brauntae Johnson dribbles the court in the second period against Snider on Friday. Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette North Side guard Brashawn Bassett fouls Snider guard Karson Jenkins on the way to the rim Friday night at By Hey Arena. Previous Next Friday, December 17, 2021 11:10 pm North Side vs Snider North Side plays Snider on Friday. Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories College signings roundup North Side vs Snider Leo pair sign with Rutgers, West Virginia Defensive prowess helps Eagles stay undefeated Northrop deals Leo its first loss of the season Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment