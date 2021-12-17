Top-ranked Cougars claw past county foe

Despite illness preventing West Noble from holding practices this week, the Chargers gave their county and conference rivals a strong effort Friday night in Ligonier, but Central Noble, the top-ranked squad in Class 2A, held on for a 46-41 victory.

Connor Essegian led the Cougars (5-0, 3-0 Northeast Corner Conference) with 22 points to tie Ray Grocock for second place all-time in career points among Noble County athletes. Austin Cripe matched Essegian with 22 for the Chargers (4-2, 1-1).

HOMESTEAD 70, BISHOP LUERS 50: At Homestead, Class 4A’s second-ranked Spartans rode 33 points from Fletcher Loyer to victory in SAC play, improving to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 80, CANTERBURY 42: At Blackhawk Christian, a 26-point night from Josh Furst kept Class 2A’s third-ranked Braves unbeaten. Jimmy Davidson added 20 points for Blackhawk (4-0), while the Cavaliers fell to 0-6.

COLUMBIA CITY 86, EAST NOBLE 72: In Kendallville, the Eagles posted their highest single-game point total since 2012. Andrew Hedrick poured in 36 points for Columbia City (5-1, 1-0 Northeast 8), while Spencer Denton scored 21 for East Noble (3-4, 0-1).

WARSAW 61, WAWASEE 41: In Warsaw, the Tigers improved to 14-1 in their last 15 matchups against the Warriors, getting 31 points from Jaxson Gould. Warsaw (3-2, 1-0 Northern Lakes Conference) honored former coach Doug Ogle with the NLC Service Award. Ogle won 545 games in 33 seasons guiding the Tigers (275 in 18 varsity seasons, 270 in 15 JV seasons). Wawasee sits at 3-3 overall, 0-1 in the NLC.

LEO 46, HUNTINGTON NORTH 23: In Leo-Cedarville, the Class 3A, No. 2 Lions rebounded from their first loss of the season by doubling up the Vikings in the NE8 opener for both squads. Jackson McGee scored 13 for Leo (6-1, 1-0); Huntington North (2-3, 0-1) dropped under .500 for the season.

Girls

HOMESTEAD 72, BISHOP LUERS 21: At Homestead, UConn-bound Spartan senior Ayanna Patterson outscored the Knights by herself, posting a 30-point, 14-rebound effort for Class 4A No. 6 Homestead (10-1, 5-0 SAC). Luers (7-6, 2-2) was held to just seven second-half points.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 82, CANTERBURY 40: At Blackhawk Christian, Hailee Kline surpassed Allison Kauffman as the all-time career points leader. Kline now sits at 1,431 career points for the Class A No. 10-ranked Braves (10-2), while the Cavaliers (1-10) lost their eighth straight.

CENTRAL NOBLE 55, WEST NOBLE 47: In Ligonier, Meghan Kiebel netted 22 for the Cougars (9-4, 5-1 NECC), while Jazmyn Smith led the Chargers (4-8, 1-4) with 19.