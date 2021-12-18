Sophomore has huge game to lead Legends to 1st SAC win

It took a little longer than North Side would have liked, but the Legends are hitting their stride after a difficult start to the season.

The North Side boys basketball team soared to its first SAC victory Friday, beating visiting Snider 81-60 at By Hey Arena behind a monster performance from sophomore Brauntae Johnson, who had 30 points, 21 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal. The triumph over the Panthers, who were playing their first game since Nov. 30, was North Side's second win in a row after an 0-5 start.

“After we went 0-5, we just all had a little team meeting and we said we need to start locking in, getting better in practice, taking the games more seriously, keeping our composure and just listening to Coach (Gary Andrews),” Johnson said. “Getting this win was very big for us so we can stay in the hunt in the SAC race.”

Snider won the girls matchup against North Side earlier in the evening, scoring 28 straight points in the first half on the way to a 62-20 victory.

The North Side boys (2-5, 1-1 SAC) had more success, opening a 16-4 first-quarter lead when Johnson skied for a block and Jerry Powers laid the ball in on the resulting fastbreak.

Later in the first half, Johnson scored twice from close in, including off a pretty dish from Brashawn Bassett in transition, to spark a 9-0 run that pushed the lead to 38-20. Ryan Collins made three 3-pointers in the second quarter for North Side, which led 40-26 at halftime.

The 6-foot-4 Johnson drove to the rim repeatedly in the second half. The precocious guard poured in nine points in the third quarter and 10 more in the fourth as North Side pushed its lead to as many as 25 and was never really threatened.

“We know (Snider) tries to play a lot of strong defense, pressure defense, so our game plan was to go to the basket, try to get them in foul trouble so we could get to the free-throw line,” Johnson said. “I knew from the jump I was going to the basket.”

Karson Jenkins scored 20 points for Snider (1-1, 0-1), including eight during a 10-0 run that sliced the deficit to 62-49 early in the fourth quarter, but Johnson scored the next four then passed to Jordan Green for a dunk, shouting as the junior hammered the ball home to extend the lead to 19 again.

Green had 18 points and six rebounds for the Legends.

Andrews knew his team was capable of performances like this.

“We had a late start with our football players, had some injuries, then we played some tough teams and we didn't handle adversity as well as we should have,” the fourth-year North Side coach said. “But we kept reminding them we won nine of our last 10 last year with a young team. We've been there before, we struggle early and then get going.”

The Snider girls (9-2, 3-0) ran away from the Legends (1-12, 0-4) for their eighth straight win. They pressured North Side into a flurry of turnovers during a 36-2 first-half run and got the lion's share of their points in transition.

“(Transition offense) is what gets us going,” Snider coach Akilah Sims said. “A lot of people on our team like the transition game and that's something we're good at. We understand that and that's what we do.”

Jordyn Poole led Snider with 12 points and Ja'liyah Paige had 10 to pace North Side.

dsinn@jg.net