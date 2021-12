All-Northeast Indiana Football

Offense

Quarterback

Jeff Becker, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 108 of 197 passing, 1,565 yards, 24 TDs; 96 rushes for 738 yards, 9 TDs

Of note: Carroll's career leader in pass completions (432), passing yards (6,287) and rushing yards (2,078)

Carson Clark, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 198 of 284 passing, 2,912 yards, 37 TDs

Of note: SAC's career passing leader with 7,082 yards

Running back

Tyrese Brown, Snider

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 223 rushes, 1,566 yards, 20 TDs

Of note: Ran for 202 yards and 3 TDs against Bishop Luers to clinch a share of the SAC title

Blake Heyerly, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 172 rushes, 1,480 yards, 27 TDs

Of note: Scored 3 TDs in the Class A state finals

Lamarion Nelson, Wayne

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 287 rushes, 1,671 yards, 13 TDs

Of note: SAC All-Conference first team

Mason Sheron, Leo

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 126 rushes for 1,375 yards, 21 TDs

Of note: Committed to Davidson College

Receiver

Jameson Coverstone, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 39 catches, 864 yards, 13 TDs

Of note: SAC All-Conference first team; Class 6A Senior All-State

Nate Anderson, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 45 catches, 836 yards, 10 TDs

Of note: Committed to Western Michigan

Brody Glenn, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 61 catches, 1,118 yards, 20 TDs

Of note: Class 2A Senior All-State team

Offensive Line

Brody Bolyn, Norwell

Grade: Junior

Of note: All-NE8 first-team guard; Class 3A Junior All-State

George Buday, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Of note: SAC All-Conference first-team center and Class 2A Senior All-State

Chris Hood, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Of note: All-NE8 first-team tackle and Class 4A Senior All-State

Landen Livingston, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to West Virginia

D.J. Moore, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: Indiana commit, IFCA Top 50 All-State

Kicker

Julio Macias, West Noble

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 11 of 15 FG (long of 47), 13 of 13 PAT, 46 points; average kickoff 61.2 yards, average punt 40.1 yards

Defense

Defensive Line

Demetrious Allen, Leo

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 44 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for a loss, 6.0 sacks

Of note: Signed with Rutgers

Jack Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 68 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for a loss, 7.0 sacks

Of note: SAC All-Conference first-team as a defensive tackle, Class 5A Senior All-State

Nehemiah Young, Wayne

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 63 total tackles, 11.0 tackles for a loss, 5.0 sacks

Of note: SAC All-Conference first-team as a defensive end, Class 4A Junior All-State

Hunter Bianski, Churubusco

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 102 total tackles, 29.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks

Of note: All-NECC Small School, Class A Senior All-State

Linebackers

Dylan Bennett, Carroll

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 84 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for a loss, 4 interceptions

Of note: SAC All-Conference first-team as a middle linebacker, Class 6A Junior All-State

Domanick Moon, Snider

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 97 total tackles, 8 for loss

Of note: IFCA Mr. Football position award winner at linebacker; signed with Purdue

Tucker Steely, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 55 total tackles, 14.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries

Of note: SAC All-Conference first-team as outside linebacker, Class 6A Senior All-State

Keegan Bluhm, Adams Central

Grade: Sophomore

Statistics: 102 total tackles, 16.0 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovered

Of note: Saw action in the Class A state final

Defensive backs

Alex Currie, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 61 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 7 interceptions

Of note: Class A Senior All-State; All-ACAC first team as a running back

CJ Davis, Northrop

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 36 total tackles, 5 ints and 1 fumble recovery in regular season

Of note: SAC All-Conference first team as a safety, Class 5A Junior All-State

Trey Richards, Garrett

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 120 total tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles caused, 1 fumble recovered

Of note: Class 3A Senior All-State; named to NECC Big Division all-conference team as a wide receiver

Nick Thompson, Bishop Luers

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 44 total tackles, 3,0 tackles for a loss, 4 interceptions

Of note: SAC All-Conference first team as a cornerback, Class 2A Junior All-State

Punter

Nick Talamantes, Snider

Grade: Junior

Statistics: 36.7 yards per punt, long of 44; 53.5 yards per kickoff

Athletes At-Large

Laban Davis, Eastside

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 105 of 157 passing, 1,709 yards, 21 TDs; 282 rushes for 2,195 yards, 32 TDs

Of note: All-NECC Small School first-team QB, Class 2A Senior All-State as an offensive athlete at-large

Rowan Zolman, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 24 catches, 540 yards, 5 TDs; 91 total tackles, 1 int., 2 caused fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

Of note: IFCA Top 50 All-State as a WR, committed to Miami (Ohio)

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback

Luke Haupert, Snider

Running back

Luke Graft, Norwell

Sir Hale, Bishop Luers

Will Hoover, Central Noble

Julius Jones, Warsaw

Receiver

Rocco Ciocca, Bishop Dwenger

Jayden Hill, Bishop Luers

Trey Schoch, South Adams

Offensive Line

Jaden Abouhalkah, Homestead

Bubba Craig, Concordia

Isaiah Fuentes, Eastside

Corbin Hirschy, Adams Central

Max Malcolm, Carroll

Dane Sebert, Eastside

Tyler Wiersema, Carroll

Zach Wurm, Adams Central

Kicker

Sebastian Lopez, Carroll

Defense

Defensive Line

Bryce Charles, East Noble

Jackson Christmon, Homestead

Jordan Hinshaw, South Adams

Braxton Pruitt, West Noble

Linebackers

Dax Holman, Eastside

Nolan Rhoades, East Noble

James Rusher, Concordia

Mav Summersett, South Adams

Defensive backs

Ethan Beaupre', Carroll

Avant Rogers, North Side

Nate Williams, DeKalb

Johnny Eck, Eastside

Punter

Kayden Libby-Callahan, North Side

Athlete at Large

Shawn Collins, Wayne

Brauntae Johnson, North Side

Also honored

High honorable mention

Gavin Cook, Adams Central

Bryan Girod, Adams Central

Braysen Yergler, Adams Central

Finley Hasselman, Angola

Brandon Villafuerte, Angola

Dylan Velez, Bellmont

KJ Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger

Colin Vance, Bishop Dwenger

Antwian Lake, Bishop Luers

Evan Linker, Bishop Luers

Cameron Farmer, Bluffton

Chase Gibson, Bluffton

Lukas Hunt, Bluffton

John Ringger, Bluffton

Aaron Jacquay, Carroll

Isaac Clay, Central Noble

Preston Diffendarfer, Central Noble

Ashton Dunlap, Central Noble

Logan Hawk, Central Noble

Cullen Blake, Churubusco

Riley Buroff, Churubusco

Nick Nondorf, Churubusco

Kaleb Oliver, Churubusco

Kameron Rinker, Churubusco

Greg Bolt, Columbia City

Garrett Klefeker, Columbia City

Donnie Wiley, DeKalb

Kainon Carico, East Noble

Trace Holliday, East Noble

Nick Munson, East Noble

Binyam Biddle, Eastside

Dylan Bredemeyer, Eastside

Bobby Davis, Eastside

Carsen Jacobs, Eastside

Matt Jacobs, Eastside

Brady Laub, Eastside

Gavin Wallace, Eastside

Logan Brace, Fremont

Carson Harter, Garrett

Aaden Lytle, Garrett

Jaxson Nodine, Garrett

Jack O'Connor, Garrett

Mark William, Garrett

Matthew William, Garrett

Jackson Bearman, Heritage

Fa Re Dal, Heritage

Rylan Whitacre, Heritage

Ebon Person, Homestead

Cam McCarver, Huntington North

Ethan Crawford, Leo

Rylan Crawford, Leo

Sam Htoo, Leo

Kaeden Miller, Leo

Isaac Carswell, New Haven

Mylan Graham, New Haven

Jordan Turner, North Side

Mitch Vargovich, North Side

Julante Hinton, Northrop

Jon Colbert, Norwell

Cade Shelton, Norwell

Kyle Zeddis, Norwell

Markell Keal, Snider

Isaiah Maxwell, Snider

AJ Dull, South Adams

Hunter Kongar, South Adams

Thomas Murphy, South Adams

Nick Neuenschwander, South Adams

Ken Richardson, South Adams

Lucas Baker, West Noble

Zack Beers, West Noble

Kolby Knox, West Noble

Beau Brooks, Woodlan

Joe Reidy, Woodlan

Honorable mention

Carter Wortman, Snider

Nick Schweizer, Homestead

Brendan Mitchell, Bishop Luers

Ashton Skarie, Bishop Dwenger

Brandon Stuckey, Snider

Dixon Carter, Homestead

Matt Miller, Homestead

Mark Murray, Carroll

Mike King III, South Side

Max Schiltz, Homestead

Cole Carey, Bishop Dwenger

Rashawn Boone, Northrop

Michael Dye, North Side

Quincy Myatt, Snider

Aziz Dixon, Bishop Dwenger

Benji Tippmann, Bishop Dwenger

Tommy Witte, Bishop Dwenger

Isaac Lehrman, Bishop Dwenger

Joel Arntz, Bishop Dwenger

Ben Simcox, Bishop Dwenger

John Parapi, Bishop Dwenger

Teddy Steele, Bishop Dwenger

Christian Lozada, Bishop Dwenger

Bohde Dickerson, Bishop Dwenger

Henry O'Keefe, Bishop Dwenger

Stellan Ruston, Bishop Dwenger

Joe Eddy, Bishop Dwenger

Joe Bulanda, Bishop Dwenger

Adam Lee, Bishop Dwenger

Gavin Groves, Bishop Dwenger

Simon Garrett, Bishop Dwenger

Jaden Sykes, Bishop Luers

Nelson Knapke, Bishop Luers

Devon Doughty, Bishop Luers

Omare Bates, Bishop Luers

Isaac Zay, Bishop Luers

Jackson McCullough, Bishop Luers

RJ Hogue, Bishop Luers

Roel Pineda, Bishop Luers

Mickey Daring, Bishop Luers

Gio Jimenez, Bishop Luers

AJ Lazoff, Carroll

Hansen Haffner, Carroll

Cooper Rudolph, Carroll

Gabe Starks, Carroll

Jake Rust, Carroll

Luke Carmody, Carroll

Justin Anderson, Carroll

Jake Wilson, Carroll

Johnathon Scott, Carroll

Ashton Pesetski, Carroll

Liam Ottenweller, Carroll

Aaron Stewart, Carroll

Alex Smith, Carroll

Maddix Flaugh, Carroll

Braden Steely, Carroll

Jorge Valdes, Carroll

Max Wiard, Carroll

Evan Jester, Carroll

Robert Johnson, Concordia

Larry Schoenefeld, Concordia

Eli Maddox, Concordia

Chance Harris, Concordia

Gage Sparrow, Homestead

Carter Hull, Homestead

Payton Slaven, Homestead

Carter Koob, Homestead

Isaac Barkes, Homestead

Eric Williamson, Homestead

Jayden Schmenk, Northrop

Jaylen Williams, Northrop

Jermaine Parker, Northrop

Amarion Collins, Northrop

Roosevelt Norfleet III, Northrop

Dane Kilby, Northrop

Damon Baney, Northrop

Tavon Freeman, Northrop

David Hunter, Northrop

Jamarius Thomas, Northrop

Nick Dyke, Northrop

Donovan Williams, North Side

Terrell Coleman, North Side

Wes Troye, North Side

Ryan Collins, North Side

Torrey Harmeyer, North Side

Justin Engle, North Side

Rodney Woods, North Side

Bravon Bassett, North Side

Jordan King, North Side

Da'Von Haney, North Side

Brashawn Bassett, North Side

Ashton Newsome, North Side

Isaiah Simmons, North Side

Jamie Roy, North Side

Jontae Lambert, North Side

Khristion Stalling, North Side

Anthony Thomas, South Side

Quincey English, South Side

Adrian Macon, South Side

Trevor Hapner, South Side

Jaylen Lattimore, South Side

Marcus White-Allen, South Side

Aiden Pelz, Snider

Jordan Chevalier, Snider

Caleb Hurt, Snider

Lincoln Firks, Snider

Jordan Lee, Snider

Langston Leavell, Snider

Jacob Stetka, Snider

Caiden Hurse, Snider

Kamari Juarez, Snider

Kedrell Billingsley, Snider

A'dorean Rogers, Snider

Santiago Ortiz, Snider

Lukas Rohrbacher, Snider

Virgil Alexander, Wayne

Marquette Derrick-Rowles, Wayne

Aiden Meek, Wayne

Cody Hatfield, Wayne

Keaton Walker, Wayne

Jakar Williams, New Haven

Ethan Sievers, Columbia City

Brett Christian, East Noble

Trey Bodenheimer, Norwell

Logan Montoya, DeKalb

Dillon Trout, Huntington North

Nathan Richards, East Noble

Ian Clifford, Columbia City

Truman Wirtz, Leo

Collin Butler, Leo

Cole Mosier, Columbia City

Easton Carnahan, Columbia City

Nic Ley, DeKalb

Bailey Landrum, Huntington North

Riley Tucker, Columbia City

Drew Baker, Leo

Ryan Elsten, Columbia City

Josh Arntz, Columbia City

Blake Haiflich, Norwell

Quantri Sanders, New Haven

Keagan Landrum, Huntington North

Hunter Herron, Columbia City

Kamari Clopton, New Haven

Nik Klein, East Noble

Ethan Nickles, East Noble

Tegan Irk, DeKalb

Carson Hoeppner, Leo

Derek Overbay, DeKalb

Ayden Billiard, Norwell

Avyonn Creech, New Haven

Cole Mendez, Bellmont

Connor Cannon, New Haven

Zach Leighty, East Noble

Guillermo Camarena, DeKalb

Bryce Roop, Bellmont

Landon Armstrong, DeKalb

Chris Stewart, New Haven

Jamison Rumple, Bellmont

Mitch Snyder, DeKalb

Dalton Stinson, East Noble

Trevor Walker, Bellmont

Dylan Wilson, DeKalb

Logan Wilson, DeKalb

Isaiah Brumbaugh, Woodlan

Howie Kaiser, Heritage

Peyton Long, Southern Wells

Clayton Trausch, South Adams

Brady Beall, South Adams

Alec Reiff, Bluffton

Ibrahim Williams, Heritage

Austin Stephenson, Woodlan

AJ Wright, Southern Wells

Ryan Black, Adams Central

Jake Snyder, Woodlan

Johnny Cruz, Bluffton

DeJay Gerig, Woodlan

Seth Mason, Woodlan

Chase Myers, South Adams

Jacob Kimpel, Woodlan

Ryan Tester, Adams Central

Dalton White, Heritage

Carter Fleek, Woodlan

Landon Hicks, Heritage

Josh Mosser, Adams Central

Braeden Hall, Woodlan

Wyatt Claxton, Fremont

Brogan Blue, Fremont

Terran Wills, Fremont

Tyler Shisler, Central Noble

Lane Norris, Central Noble

Trevor Fiechter, Eastside

Weston Rinker, Churubusco

Kyler Bibee, Eastside

Dakota Reed, Eastside

Jacob Wagner, Fremont

Jalen Gonzalez, West Noble

Christian Hess, Garrett

Erik Reynolds, Garrett

Robert Koskie, Garrett

Keegan Clark, West Noble

Ethan Miller, Angola

Lukas Swager, Garrett