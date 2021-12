All-Northeast Indiana Volleyball

Kristin Bobay, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside Hitter

Statistics: 258 kills (3.1/set), .279 hitting %, 89 blocks (1.1/set), 193 digs (2.4/set), 55 aces

Of note: Committed to Texas A&M Corpus Christi beach volleyball

Allie Boyer, Blackhawk Christian

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Outside Hitter

Statistics: 409 kills (3.8/set); .234 hitting%; 36 aces, 18 total blocks, 328 digs (3.0 digs/set)

Of note: Class A All-State Second Team

Paige Busick, Bellmont

Grade: Senior

Position: Libero

Statistics: 500 digs (4.5/set); 53 aces; 59 assists

Of note: Signed with Ball State

Ellie Frey, Carroll

Grade: Junior

Position: Outside Hitter

Statistics: 326 kills (3.3/set); 0.291%; 43 aces; 30 total blocks; 100 digs (1.0/set)

Of note: Class 4A All-District Honoree

Morgan Gaerte, Angola

Grade: Sophomore

Position: OH, OPP, MB

Statistics: 463 kills (4.9/set); .306% hitting; 99 aces; 54 blocks

Of note: Class 3A All-State second-team

Eva Hudson, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside Hitter

Statistics: 516 kills (5.9/set), .462 hitting %, 132 total blocks (1.5/set), 261 digs (3.0/set), 46 aces

Of note: First three-time Glass Spike Winner

Haley Kruse, Lakewood Park Christian

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist

Statistics: 431 kills (5.2/set); 22 total blocks, 209 digs (2.5/sets); 129 aces

Of note: First-team Class A All-State

Jersey Loyer, Concordia

Grade: Sophomore

Position: Outside Hitter

Statistics: 405 kills (4.2/set); 0.196 hitting %, 18 total blocks, 312 digs (3.2/set), 58 aces

Of note: Two-time All-SAC first-team honoree

Emma Lyons, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Position: Setter and Defensive specialist

Of note: Signed with Marian

Statistics: 11.2 Assists/set, 26 aces, 2.5 digs/set

Emma McMahon, Bellmont

Grade: Senior

Position: Libero

Statistics: 410 digs (3.5 digs/set), 64 aces

Of note: Signed with Eastern Michigan

Morgan Ostrowski, Garrrett

Grade: Senior

Statistics: 401 kills (4.3/set); .284 hitting %, 45 aces. 76 total blocks; 250 digs (2.7/set); 37 assists

Of note: Signed with IUPUI

Lauren Ross, Bellmont

Grade: Junior

Position: Setter

Statistics: 1092 assists (9.3/set); 98 kills (0.8 /set); .357 hitting %; 36 aces; 37 total blocks

Of note: Class 3A Northeast All-District

Meg Saalfrank, Bellmont

Grade: Senior

Position: Middle Hitter

Statistics: 355 kills (3.0/set), .347 hitting %, 44 blocks, 44 aces

Of note: Signed with IU Kokomo

Carlie Sealscott, South Adams

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside Hitter/Defensive Specialist

Statistics: 358 kills (3.4/set); .319 hitting %, 21 total blocks, 362 digs (3.5/set); 76 aces

Of note: Class 2A All-State first team

Second Team

Avery Ball, Bellmont

LonDynn Betts,Concordia

Taylor Braun, South Adams

Lexi Dippold, Bishop Luers

Taylor Gerke, Garrett

Brenna Ginder, Carroll

Avery Hales, Warsaw

Ellie Hellinger,Concordia

Quinn Olding, Northrop

Savanna Reed,

Columbia City

Allison Richman, Heritage

Payton Rolfsen, Leo

Hannah Sweeney, Bishop Luers

Kaylee Weeks, Warsaw

Lexa Zimmerman, Bishop Dwenger

Layla Meyers, Heritage

Also honored

High Honorable Mention

Kiera Aguirre, Snider

Mya Ball, Angola

Justice Billingsley, South Side

Ella Boersema, Churubusco

Hannah Boersema, Churubusco

Abbie Cresse, Blackhawk Christian

Paige Franz, Angola

Ava Harris, Angola

Brea Harris, Angola

Zoe Kovach, Leo

Delaney Lawson, Bellmont

Emma Mills, Bellmont

Hope Moring, DeKalb

Anna Parent, Bishop Luers

Chloe Pierce, Leo

Dana Ritchie, West Noble

Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont

Katelyn Rumschlag, Bellmont

Reagan Salzbrenner, Woodlan

Kylie Smith, Warsaw

Nicole Smotherman, Snider

Jackie Sutter, Bellmont

Kate Zellers, Heritage

Maisyn Robrock, Huntington North

Honorable Mention

Kaley Matney, Carroll

Emma Forte, Carroll

Olivia Gisslen, Carroll

Isabelle Shelton, Carroll

Haley Biedenbach, Homestead

Hannah Brown, Homestead

Tess Herendeen, Homestead

Olivia Krahn, Homestead

Abby Sanner, Warsaw

Audrey Hudson, Bishop Dwenger

Cienna Lapsley, Concordia

Claire Foord, Northrop

Eve Henry, Bishop Luers

Gabbie Stores, Bishop Dwenger

Janette Carranza, South Side

Katie Smith, Northrop

Kayla Gumbel, Bishop Luers

Kiana Gomez-Espino, Snider

Mackenzie Correll, Wayne

Madeline Vnuk, Concordia

Niesha Anderson, Snider

Alyssa Leaming, Wayne

Celia Eyrich, Bishop Luers

Destiny Bradfield, Northrop

Dymond Barbre, North Side

Emma Tone, Bishop Dwenger

Grace Lochner, Snider

Heather Smith, Concordia

JaLiyah Paige, North Side

Loretta Pelkington, Bishop Dwenger

Makenna Blair, Northrop

Megan Buta, Bishop Luers

Natalyah Jones, South Side

Paige Jackson, Concordia

Sonia Yoder, South Side

Tia Phinezy, Snider

Zoey Shultz, Wayne

Brenna Spangler, DeKalb

Carlie Price, Columbia City

Emma Holzinger, Huntington North

Gracen Norris, Leo

Katerina Koepke, New Haven

Keila Garton, Leo

Mackinzie Toliver, Norwell

Mollie McCoy, Columbia City

Paige Snider, DeKalb

Alexandria Brant, New Haven

Aiva Ring, DeKalb

Arianna Blinn, Norwell

Brooklyn Barkhaus, DeKalb

Jill Whaley, Columbia City

Kinsey Cole, East Noble

Kylie Anderson, East Noble

Nicole Hiday, Norwell

Renee Greving, Huntington North

Ella Bickel, Heritage

Ashton Widenhoefer, Woodlan

Hillary Tobias, Adams Central

Abigail Nusbaumer, Bluffton

Amelia Schultz, Adams Central

Cora Baker, South Adams

Macy Pries, South Adams

Brianna Cook, Adams Central

Lauren Reiff, Bluffton

Brooke Tonner, Southern Wells

Peyton Pries, South Adams

Lindsey Call, Angola

Heidi Faramelli, Angola

Skye Kessler, Eastside

Eleanor Neumann, Eastside

Kyana Martinez, Garrett

Carolina Flores, West Noble