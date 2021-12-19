Snider's Lambert scores 51

Grace College hosted the fifth annual Champions of Character Classic on Saturday with six games featuring local boys basketball teams.

COLUMBIA CITY 59, FORT WAYNE WAYNE 52: Columbia City (6-1) led Wayne (1-4) 21-19 at halftime but pulled ahead in the third quarter. Mason Baker scored 16 for the Eagles. Monte Smith scored 12 points in the final quarter and finished the game with 18 points for the Generals.

SNIDER 88, MERRILLVILLE 50: Snider's Aidan Lambert hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 51 points to lead Snider (2-1) to an 88-50 win over Merrillville. He also had nine rebounds and two assists while Karson Jenkins put up 15 points.

CENTRAL NOBLE 55, WOODLAN 51: Class 2A No. 1 Centra Noble (6-0) trailed Woodlan (4-4) by one point at halftime but took home the win.

Connor Essegian scored 16 points for the Cougars and Connor Lemmon had 14. Alex Miller had five 3-pointers and 21 points for Woodlan while Joe Reidy had 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

BLACKHAWK CHRISITIAN 69, CHELSEA (Michigan) 53: Josh Furst scored 28 points with 13 rebounds and Gage Sefton scored 17 points with seven rebounds for Blackhawk Christian (5-0) as the Braves beat Chelsea (Michigan).

CHESTERTON 58, HOMESTEAD 53: Homestead (6-2) suffered its first loss to an Indiana team this season, losing to Chesterton (5-0) despite a 30-point effort by Fletcher Loyer and 11 points from Grant Leeper.

WARSAW 63, NORTH SIDE 60: Warsaw (4-2) beat North Side (2-6) in the final game of the day. Jaxson Gould led the Tigers with 32 points and six rebounds. Brauntae Johnson of North Side scored 27 points and had seven rebounds.