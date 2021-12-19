Dwenger's Eva Hudson wins third Spike Award

After another outstanding season, Bishop Dwenger senior outside hitter Eva Hudson is once again the Glass Spike winner.

The Glass Spike has been awarded by to an outstanding SAC volleyball player, as voted on by coaches, of any grade each year since 1996. Stephanie Bishop of Northrop and Tionna Williams of Concordia each won the award twice, but Eva Hudson is the first three-time winner after also claiming the honor as a sophomore and junior.

“It's kind of crazy to think about, there are so many great players who have gone through the SAC,” Hudson said. “It's amazing to follow in their steps, and maybe make the path for the next generation of awesome volleyball players.”

Hudson had 516 kills in her senior season (an average of 5.9 per set) with a hitting percentage of .462. She also accumulated 46 aces, 132 total blocks and 261 digs. The Saints did not replicate their postseason run from 2020, when they claimed the Class 3A state title in five sets for the first volleyball state championship in school history, but they did go 30-2 and went undefeated against SAC opponents during the regular season.

“Each year our team is so close and we have such great chemistry. And to finish off my four years with the people I love, my fellow seniors and my sister, it's awesome,” Hudson said.”

Hudson's younger sister Audrey is a sophomore outside hitter on the team, and so the sisters had a chance to play together before Eva heads to Notre Dame next fall.

“I get to help her, and she helps me in many ways. She calls me out on stuff,” Hudson said of her younger sister. “She makes me a better person, and I help her be a better person. Just to be playing with her is amazing. It's cool to have that bond on the court.”

Hudson verbally committed to Notre Dame as a junior and officially signed last month in a ceremony with five of her classmates.

“It's nerve-wracking, but very exciting,” Hudson said. “I'm excited to take my game to the next level and see what I can do there. I've been training for this for basically my whole life, so it's exciting to get that new chapter started.”

Like most members of the class of 2022, the pandemic greatly affected the second half of Hudson's high school experience and changed the way she was recruited by college coaches.

“We weren't allowed on campuses, I wasn't allowed to go on visits for my recruiting, and that was a hard part, getting a feel for the campuses,” Hudson said. “It honestly was better, because I got to talk more with the coaches, get to know the players and have conversations on the phone. That really helps. Zooms definitely got me through.”

