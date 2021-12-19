Record-breaking season brings Euell Wilson Award to Luers QB

Bishop Luers quarterback Carson Clark, who reached the Class 2A state finals with the Knights in 2020, claimed a share of the SAC title this season and became the conference's all-time leader in passing yards, is the 2021 Euell Wilson Award winner.

The Wilson Award has been given to an outstanding senior SAC football player each year in memory of Wilson, Bishop Dwenger's All-American who died at the age of 19 in 1992.

Clark attended Concordia his freshman year then transferred to Bishop Luers ahead of his sophomore year, in part because of his friendship with wide receiver Brody Glenn. Both players were named to the IFCA Class 2A Senior All-State team this year, along with offensive lineman George Buday and running back Sir Hale, while defensive back Nick Thompson was named to the Junior All-State list.

“One of the most special things about Luers in general – not just the football program – is the people within it, the community,” Clark said. “I live on the north side of town, it's a 20-minute drive from here, but I'll go to restaurants and people will recognize me and say, 'I went to Luers.' There are a lot of people who have been to Luers in the past, and it's really cool to talk to alums.”

Clark completed 191 of 284 passes (67.3%) for 2,912 yards this season, throwing 37 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He became the conference's all-time passing yards leader during a Week 8 win over South Side, passing Bishop Luers alum and Clark's current quarterback coach James Knapke's record of 5,983 yards. He finished his career with 7,082 passing yards and 72 touchdowns.

Clark is the sixth Bishop Luers player to win the Euell Wilson, and the first since Austin Mack in 2015. Two other previous Knights winners, Knapke and head coach Kyle Lindsay, were on the Luers staff this fall.

“The coaches know what they're doing and how to talk to a player. They'll get on you, but they'll let you know what you need to do,” Clark said. “Coach (Jeff) Stanski, our offensive coordinator, he was such a special coach because he let me have so much freedom with the offense.”

Glenn and Carroll quarterback Jeff Becker were also nominated for Euell Wilson consideration. Glenn was Clark's top target this season with 61 catches for 1,118 yards and 20 touchdowns this fall. Clark said the two met on a 7-on-7 seven team back in the days when Glenn played quarterback.

“It's been great to be a teammate with my best friend, he's really like a brother to me,” Clark said of Glenn. “Having a guy like that on your team, who is so competitive and so determined to get better every single week, it really lifts everyone up.

“What makes Brody so good, it's not because he's super blazing fast, it's because he knows how to run routes the right way to get separation. That's why he was one of my main targets, it's because it's so hard to guard him even though some people knew I was throwing to him.”

Becker completed 108 of 197 pass attempts this season (54.8%) for 1,565 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Becker is always a threat to run as well, picking up 738 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been a starter since his sophomore year and has solidified himself on many Carroll leaderboards, ranking first in team history in career completed passes (432), passing yards (6,287) and rushing yards (2,078).

Becker verbally committed to South Dakota State in August and officially signed with the Jackrabbits on Thursday.

For Clark, the college search continues. He is talking with coaches and hopes to commit to a college in the coming months.

“I'll find somewhere that feels like home. I'm not done yet,” Clark said. “I'm still training for football, and I still love football as much as I ever did, so I can't wait for the future.”

