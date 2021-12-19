Sunday, December 19, 2021 6:40 am
Saturday's Indiana boys high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 54, Pioneer 47
Austin 80, Madison 70
Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Silver Creek 51
Beech Grove 63, Indpls Roncalli 56
Bethesda Christian 46, Greenwood Christian 42
Bloomfield 65, White River Valley 27
Bloomington North 68, Franklin 42
Bluffton 44, Garrett 41
Brownstown 69, Mitchell 46
Carmel 36, New Albany 24
Cascade 91, Eminence 57
Center Grove 59, Avon 48
Central Noble 55, Woodlan 51
Chesterton 58, Homestead 53
Christian Academy 62, Charlestown 51
Clay City 59, S. Vermillion 44
Clinton Prairie 54, Faith Christian 43
Columbia City 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 52
Columbus Christian 69, Pleasant View Christian 64
Connersville 52, Richmond 37
Covington 60, N. Montgomery 46
Crawfordsville 68, Seeger 51
Crown Point 80, W. Lafayette 46
Daleville 76, Wes-Del 72
Danville 75, Plainfield 62
Delta 57, Muncie Central 55
E. Central 63, Batesville 24
E. Noble 64, Concord 36
Eastern Hancock 64, Cambridge City 29
Edinburgh 88, Monrovia 64
Ev. North 75, Hammond Central 65, OT
Ev. Reitz 59, McCracken County, Ky. 53
Fairfield 40, Jimtown 30
Floyd Central 47, Bloomington South 40
Fountain Central 55, Western Boone 54
Frankfort 93, Sheridan 46
Franklin Co. 63, Greensburg 37
Frontier 40, S. Newton 37
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 69, Chelsea, Mich. 53
Ft. Wayne Snider 88, Merrillville 50
Gary 21st Century 55, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 51
Gary West 59, Ev. Harrison 58
Glenn 42, LaVille 29
Goshen 57, Northridge 55
Granger Christian 80, Hammond Science and Tech 47
Greencastle 38, Cloverdale 33
Hanover Central 57, Wheeler 44
Heritage Christian 77, Indpls Scecina 70
Huntington North 63, Heritage 45
Indpls Ben Davis 54, Brownsburg 53
Indpls Lutheran 57, Indpls Ritter 50
Indpls Tech 80, Indpls Cathedral 73
Jasper 63, Corydon 41
Kokomo 53, Mississinewa 33
LaCrosse 39, Oregon-Davis 33
LaPorte 68, Knox 39
LaPorte LaLumiere 66, St. Francis, Ill. 29
Lafayette Catholic 61, Rossville 47
Lafayette Jeff 64, Indpls Washington 51
Lake Central 70, Hammond Morton 68
Lake Station 81, Hammond Noll 78
Lawrence North 65, Ft. Wayne Northrop 39
Lawrenceburg 50, Greenfield 47
Linton 53, Castle 43
Loogootee 42, Springs Valley 39
Lou. Doss, Ky. 75, Ev. Bosse 62
Maconaquah 76, Logansport 63
Madison-Grant 75, Tri-Central 72
Marion 69, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 64, OT
Martinsville 51, Eastern (Greene) 46
Monroe Central 52, Hagerstown 20
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Southport 55
N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Bloomington Lighthouse 38
N. Daviess 52, Ev. Mater Dei 39
N. Decatur 43, Triton Central 38
N. Putnam 72, Indian Creek 50
N. White 49, Twin Lakes 47
New Palestine 57, Franklin Central 56
New Washington 75, Crothersville 53
O'Fallon, Ill. 72, Evansville Christian 54
Orleans 43, Henryville 29
Owen Valley 61, Princeton 58, 3OT
Parke Heritage 62, S. Putnam 37
Penn 86, Michigan City 81
Peru 59, Southwood 55
Portage 79, Westville 35
Providence 64, Ev. Memorial 59
Rising Sun 53, Oldenburg 37
Rushville 50, Centerville 36
S. Bend Trinity 32, Culver 15
S. Decatur 69, S. Ripley 62
Scottsburg 46, Columbus North 45
Seymour 72, Jennings Co. 53
Southridge 44, Perry Central 34
Sullivan 75, Edgewood 55
Switzerland Co. 61, Hauser 43
Tipton 68, Cowan 41
Tri 53, Union City 43
Tri-West 52, Lafayette Harrison 51
Union (Dugger) 62, Cannelton 25
University 60, Traders Point Christian 40
Valparaiso 62, Elkhart 47
W. Vigo 63, Brown Co. 31
Waldron 61, Southwestern (Shelby) 56
Wapahani 88, Alexandria 48
Warren Central 65, Indpls Tindley 51
Washington 63, Tell City 40
Westfield 53, Mishawaka Marian 39
Whiting 68, River Forest 56
Winchester (West Central), Ill. 67, Lakeland Christian 59
Yorktown 51, Shelbyville 44, OT
Washington County Tournament
Championship
Eastern (Pekin) 57, Borden 55, OT
Third Place
W. Washington 63, Salem 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Southmont vs. N. Vermillion, ppd.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story