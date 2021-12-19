The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, December 19, 2021 6:40 am

Saturday's Indiana girls high-school basketball scores

Associated Press

 

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 53, Hobart 42

Bedford N. Lawrence 56, Ev. Mater Dei 36

Bellmont 64, New Haven 14

Benton Central 53, Kankakee Valley 32

Bluffton 51, Adams Central 30

Borden 57, Milan 43

Brown Co. 37, W. Vigo 32

Cannelton 47, Union (Dugger) 22

Carmel 48, Portage 23

Castle 59, Bloomington South 29

Central Christian 51, Providence Cristo Rey 14

Columbia City 62, E. Noble 28

Delphi 54, Crawfordsville 47

E. Central 63, Batesville 24

Eastbrook 72, Taylor 39

Eastside 56, Lakeland 46

Ev. North 56, Terre Haute North 41

Fishers 69, Hamilton Southeastern 61

Franklin 67, Shelbyville 28

Frankton 45, Oak Hill 32

Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Fairfield 33

Gibson Southern 54, Vincennes Rivet 40

Greenfield 49, Delta 32

Greensburg 52, S. Ripley 35

Greenwood 38, Guerin Catholic 36

Greenwood Christian 46, Indpls Park Tudor 38

Griffith 42, Calumet 3

Huntington North 48, Leo 30

Indian Creek 56, N. Putnam 34

Indpls Cathedral 63, Heritage Christian 41

Indpls Pike 45, Center Grove 43

Jasper 44, Southridge 37, 2OT

Kouts 63, Hebron 29

LaCrosse 57, Oregon-Davis 39

Lafayette Catholic 55, Warren Central 53

Lanesville 67, New Washington 22

Lawrence Central 73, Pendleton Hts. 71, OT

Lawrence North 48, Brownsburg 43

Lebanon 66, Beech Grove 27

Liberty Christian 59, Centerville 47

Linton 49, Mitchell 41

Maconaquah 67, Logansport 44

Mishawaka 53, Concord 36

Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 39

Monrovia 42, Decatur Central 34

Morristown 50, Rising Sun 26

Muncie Central 46, Randolph Southern 25

N. Central (Farmersburg) 67, Bloomington Lighthouse 25

N. Daviess 35, Evansville Christian 25

N. Knox 48, Pike Central 14

N. Miami 47, Culver Academy 38

N. White 51, Morgan Twp. 33

New Castle 58, Bloomington North 50

New Palestine 60, Yorktown 39

Northfield 41, Wabash 27

Norwell 36, DeKalb 32

Paoli 43, Barr-Reeve 29

Peru 54, Southwood 49

Pioneer 60, Triton 36

Plainfield 52, Lafayette Harrison 44

Plymouth 41, NorthWood 35

Princeton 56, Owen Valley 14

Providence 47, Southwestern (Hanover) 33

Purdue Polytechnic 44, Indpls Ritter 32

Rushville 56, Lawrenceburg 51

S. Bend Adams 54, LaPorte 33

S. Decatur 46, Indpls Scecina 38

Salem 44, Floyd Central 42

Silver Creek 38, Brownstown 35

Springs Valley 36, Loogootee 28

Sullivan 68, Clay City 27

Terre Haute South 42, Ev. Harrison 37

Tippecanoe Valley 57, Whitko 44

Tipton 42, Indpls Attucks 24

Tri 57, Union City 44

Waldron 57, Knightstown 7

Warsaw 51, Wawasee 27

Washington 65, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 28

Webster Co., Ky. 42, Ev. Central 36

Wes-Del 50, Daleville 39

Western 45, Cass 36

Westfield 47, Noblesville 43

Westview 27, Sturgis, Mich. 14

Whiteland 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 40

Winchester 77, Union Co. 23

Woodlan 44, Heritage 41

Zionsville 63, Franklin Central 31

Perry-Spencer Tournament

First Round

Heritage Hills 48, S. Spencer 40

Perry Central 59, Tell City 32

Third Place

S. Spencer 57, Tell City 26

 

