Sunday, December 19, 2021 6:40 am
Saturday's Indiana girls high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 53, Hobart 42
Bedford N. Lawrence 56, Ev. Mater Dei 36
Bellmont 64, New Haven 14
Benton Central 53, Kankakee Valley 32
Bluffton 51, Adams Central 30
Borden 57, Milan 43
Brown Co. 37, W. Vigo 32
Cannelton 47, Union (Dugger) 22
Carmel 48, Portage 23
Castle 59, Bloomington South 29
Central Christian 51, Providence Cristo Rey 14
Columbia City 62, E. Noble 28
Delphi 54, Crawfordsville 47
E. Central 63, Batesville 24
Eastbrook 72, Taylor 39
Eastside 56, Lakeland 46
Ev. North 56, Terre Haute North 41
Fishers 69, Hamilton Southeastern 61
Franklin 67, Shelbyville 28
Frankton 45, Oak Hill 32
Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Fairfield 33
Gibson Southern 54, Vincennes Rivet 40
Greenfield 49, Delta 32
Greensburg 52, S. Ripley 35
Greenwood 38, Guerin Catholic 36
Greenwood Christian 46, Indpls Park Tudor 38
Griffith 42, Calumet 3
Huntington North 48, Leo 30
Indian Creek 56, N. Putnam 34
Indpls Cathedral 63, Heritage Christian 41
Indpls Pike 45, Center Grove 43
Jasper 44, Southridge 37, 2OT
Kouts 63, Hebron 29
LaCrosse 57, Oregon-Davis 39
Lafayette Catholic 55, Warren Central 53
Lanesville 67, New Washington 22
Lawrence Central 73, Pendleton Hts. 71, OT
Lawrence North 48, Brownsburg 43
Lebanon 66, Beech Grove 27
Liberty Christian 59, Centerville 47
Linton 49, Mitchell 41
Maconaquah 67, Logansport 44
Mishawaka 53, Concord 36
Mississinewa 48, Madison-Grant 39
Monrovia 42, Decatur Central 34
Morristown 50, Rising Sun 26
Muncie Central 46, Randolph Southern 25
N. Central (Farmersburg) 67, Bloomington Lighthouse 25
N. Daviess 35, Evansville Christian 25
N. Knox 48, Pike Central 14
N. Miami 47, Culver Academy 38
N. White 51, Morgan Twp. 33
New Castle 58, Bloomington North 50
New Palestine 60, Yorktown 39
Northfield 41, Wabash 27
Norwell 36, DeKalb 32
Paoli 43, Barr-Reeve 29
Peru 54, Southwood 49
Pioneer 60, Triton 36
Plainfield 52, Lafayette Harrison 44
Plymouth 41, NorthWood 35
Princeton 56, Owen Valley 14
Providence 47, Southwestern (Hanover) 33
Purdue Polytechnic 44, Indpls Ritter 32
Rushville 56, Lawrenceburg 51
S. Bend Adams 54, LaPorte 33
S. Decatur 46, Indpls Scecina 38
Salem 44, Floyd Central 42
Silver Creek 38, Brownstown 35
Springs Valley 36, Loogootee 28
Sullivan 68, Clay City 27
Terre Haute South 42, Ev. Harrison 37
Tippecanoe Valley 57, Whitko 44
Tipton 42, Indpls Attucks 24
Tri 57, Union City 44
Waldron 57, Knightstown 7
Warsaw 51, Wawasee 27
Washington 65, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 28
Webster Co., Ky. 42, Ev. Central 36
Wes-Del 50, Daleville 39
Western 45, Cass 36
Westfield 47, Noblesville 43
Westview 27, Sturgis, Mich. 14
Whiteland 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 40
Winchester 77, Union Co. 23
Woodlan 44, Heritage 41
Zionsville 63, Franklin Central 31
Perry-Spencer Tournament
First Round
Heritage Hills 48, S. Spencer 40
Perry Central 59, Tell City 32
Third Place
S. Spencer 57, Tell City 26
