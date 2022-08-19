Offense
Quarterback
Owen Wanner, South Adams
Grade: Junior
Of note: Threw for 1,668 yards and 20 TDs as sophomore
Running Back
Luke Graft, Norwell
Grade: Senior
Of note: Ran for 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns; also played at receiver, linebacker and defensive back
Lamarion Nelson, Wayne
Grade: Senior
Of note: Ran for 1,671 yards and 13 TDs in 2021
Ethan Sievers, Columbia City
Grade: Senior
Of note: Ran for 1,056 yards and nine TDs in 2021
Receiver
Mylan Graham, New Haven
Grade: Junior
Of note: Received first offer from Ohio State in June, has since received 13 more
Brauntae Johnson, North Side
Grade: Junior
Of note: ESPN’s top-ranked recruit in Indiana for Class of 2024
Linemen
Brody Bolyn, Norwell
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to Bowling Green
Bubba Craig, Concordia
Grade: Senior
Of note: IFCA Class 3A Junior All-State pick in 2021
Dane Sebert, Eastside
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to IFCA Class 2A Junior All-State Team
Brandon Stuckey, Snider
Grade: Senior
Of note: Three-year starter for the Panthers
Zachary Wurm, Adams Central
Grade: Junior
Of note: Class A Junior All-State in 2021
Kicker
Sebastian Lopez, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Of note: Made 44 of 46 EP attempts, 9 of 11 FG attempts with a long of 48
Defense
Linemen
Jackson Christmon, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Of note: First-team All-SAC at DT in 2021
Julante Hinton, Northrop
Grade: Junior
Of note: also played linebacker in 2021, named All-SAC second-team as a DE
Nehemiah Young, Wayne
Grade: Senior
Of note: All-SAC first-team DE in 2021
Linebacker
Dylan Bennett, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Of note: 84 tackles, 12 TFL in 2021
Keegan Bluhm, Adams Central
Grade: Junior
Of note: Second on the team with 105 total tackles in 2021, 16 TFL, 3.5 sacks
Ethan Crawford, Leo
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Indiana Football Digest Class 4A Preseason All-State team
Rylan Whitacre, Heritage
Grade: Senior
Of note: Set a school record with 70 solo tackles in 2021
Defensive Back
C.J. Davis, Bishop Dwenger
Grade: Senior
Of note: Transferred from Northrop to Bishop Dwenger this summer
Michael Dye, North Side
Grade: Senior
Of note: 2021 All-SAC second-team pick at CB
Cade Shelton, Norwell
Grade: Junior
Of note: One of three sophomores named first-team All-NE8
Nick Thompson, Bishop Luers
Grade: Senior
Of note: Selected first-team All-SAC and IFCA Class 2A junior all-state in 2021
Punter
Nick Talamantes, Snider
Grade: Senior
Of note: Class 5A Junior All-State honoree
Athletes At-Large
Dax Holman, Eastside
Grade: Senior
Of note: Rushed for 868 yards and 14 TDs, 10 receptions for 172 yards and 4 TDs; 86 tackles, 12 TFL, 3.5 sacks
Braden Steely, Carroll
Grade: Junior
Of note: Returned 3 kickoffs for TDs as a sophomore
– Victoria Jacobsen, The Journal Gazettev