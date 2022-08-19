Offense

Quarterback

Owen Wanner, South Adams

Grade: Junior

Of note: Threw for 1,668 yards and 20 TDs as sophomore

Running Back

Luke Graft, Norwell

Grade: Senior

Of note: Ran for 1,700 yards and 20 touchdowns; also played at receiver, linebacker and defensive back

Lamarion Nelson, Wayne

Grade: Senior

Of note: Ran for 1,671 yards and 13 TDs in 2021

Ethan Sievers, Columbia City

Grade: Senior

Of note: Ran for 1,056 yards and nine TDs in 2021

Receiver

Mylan Graham, New Haven

Grade: Junior

Of note: Received first offer from Ohio State in June, has since received 13 more

Brauntae Johnson, North Side

Grade: Junior

Of note: ESPN’s top-ranked recruit in Indiana for Class of 2024

Linemen

Brody Bolyn, Norwell

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to Bowling Green

Bubba Craig, Concordia

Grade: Senior

Of note: IFCA Class 3A Junior All-State pick in 2021

Dane Sebert, Eastside

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to IFCA Class 2A Junior All-State Team

Brandon Stuckey, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: Three-year starter for the Panthers

Zachary Wurm, Adams Central

Grade: Junior

Of note: Class A Junior All-State in 2021

Kicker

Sebastian Lopez, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Of note: Made 44 of 46 EP attempts, 9 of 11 FG attempts with a long of 48

Defense

Linemen

Jackson Christmon, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Of note: First-team All-SAC at DT in 2021

Julante Hinton, Northrop

Grade: Junior

Of note: also played linebacker in 2021, named All-SAC second-team as a DE

Nehemiah Young, Wayne

Grade: Senior

Of note: All-SAC first-team DE in 2021

Linebacker

Dylan Bennett, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Of note: 84 tackles, 12 TFL in 2021

Keegan Bluhm, Adams Central

Grade: Junior

Of note: Second on the team with 105 total tackles in 2021, 16 TFL, 3.5 sacks

Ethan Crawford, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Indiana Football Digest Class 4A Preseason All-State team

Rylan Whitacre, Heritage

Grade: Senior

Of note: Set a school record with 70 solo tackles in 2021

Defensive Back

C.J. Davis, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Of note: Transferred from Northrop to Bishop Dwenger this summer

Michael Dye, North Side

Grade: Senior

Of note: 2021 All-SAC second-team pick at CB

Cade Shelton, Norwell

Grade: Junior

Of note: One of three sophomores named first-team All-NE8

Nick Thompson, Bishop Luers

Grade: Senior

Of note: Selected first-team All-SAC and IFCA Class 2A junior all-state in 2021

Punter

Nick Talamantes, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: Class 5A Junior All-State honoree

Athletes At-Large

Dax Holman, Eastside

Grade: Senior

Of note: Rushed for 868 yards and 14 TDs, 10 receptions for 172 yards and 4 TDs; 86 tackles, 12 TFL, 3.5 sacks

Braden Steely, Carroll

Grade: Junior

Of note: Returned 3 kickoffs for TDs as a sophomore

– Victoria Jacobsen, The Journal Gazettev

