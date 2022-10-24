The All-Summit Athletic Conference football teams were released Monday, with the top three teams in the conference standings – Carroll, Snider and North Side – claiming 20 of the 30 spots on the first team.
“This kind of end-of-season accolade is two-fold. We teach and preach that the sport of football is all about team and it’s about unselfishness, and then we identify individual players at the end of the year that excel,” said Snider coach Kurt Tippman, whose Panthers went 8-1 and finished second in the SAC. “Every player named to this team certainly is talented and has done successful things on the field, but every one can attribute their success to their teammates as well. I think the most humble of guys, that’s the first thing they’ll think about.”
Carroll, which went 9-0 and won the SAC title for the first time since joining the league, had seven players named to the first team.
Carroll’s first-team honorees include senior offensive tackle Aiden Hunley, junior center Jake Wilson and sophomore quarterback Jimmy Sullivan, who was named to the first team after transferring from Homestead to Carroll late this summer. He stepped into the Chargers’ starting role and completed 65.4% of his passes for 180 yards a game with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Carroll coach Doug Dinan said he has been impressed by the way Hunley, a left tackle, has battled back from a knee injury that ended his junior year, while Wilson has been a key presence in the Carroll offense for the last two years.
“He continually battles and struggles with knee issues and things like that, so I’m very pleased with his performance and his work ethic, and as much as anything with his ability to be a great teammate and a great leader as a senior, those are the guys you really pull for,” Dinan said. “Jake Wilson has been a two-year starter for us for two years. Due to COVID restrictions he was not being able to play last year against Luers, and we had several errant snaps. But he has always been stable. He has always had great snaps. We’re in the shotgun, and that’s an integral part of what we do.
“Everyone takes that for granted, the shotgun snap, but Jake does a great job and does a great job of making protection calls.”
Carroll senior kicker Sebastian Lopez, who made 37 of 43 extra point attempts, junior outside linebacker Justin Anderson and safeties Jorge Valdes and Braden Steely were also named to the first team. Through nine games, Anderson has 29 tackles, five of them for a loss, and two interceptions. Valdes has 30 tackles, four interceptions and two blocked punts and Steely has 16 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and a blocked punt.
The Chargers also had six players named to the second team: senior wide receiver Cam Herschberger, junior offensive guard Johnathan Scott, sophomore running back Nate Starks, junior defensive end Ashton Pesetski, senior middle linebacker Max Wiard and senior corner back Michael Dierckman.
Snider also had seven players named first-team all-SAC: senior wide receiver Kamari Juarez, senior offensive guard Brandon Stuckey, senior quarterback Luke Haupert, senior defensive end Max Malone, junior defensive tackle Kelso Will, junior middle linebacker Lukas Rohrbacher and senior Kedrell Billingsley.
Tippmann said he believes Haupert is the first quarterback in Snider history to start more than 30 games. Meanwhile, his teammate Malone is the epitome of a player who found success as a senior after paying his dues.
“He’s a great example of what we’re trying to do for high school football: He played as a freshman but wasn’t a varsity player, he continued to play JV football and waiting for his time. Senior year, we moved his position so now he’s got to play a whole different position,” Tippmann said. “But he embraced it because it’s what was best for the team, and he’s really successful at it and gets recognized as one of the best players in the conference at that position.
“I think that’s a really cool success story.”
Snider also has five second-team honorees: senior tight end Lincoln Firks, junior offensive tackle Ethan Dodson, senior running back Langston Leavell, senior kicker Nick Talamantes and sophomore safety Logan Brandon.
North Side, which jumped from a 2-6 record during the 2021 regular season to 7-2 against the SAC this year, has six first-team honorees: junior wide receiver Brauntae Johnson, senior offensive tackle Mitch Vargovich, junior offensive guard Jordan King, senior running back Jontae Lambert, senior defensive end Davon Doughty and junior defensive tackle Da’Von Haney Jr.
Johnson has 62 catches for 922 yards and 15 touchdowns this season despite missing a game.
Lambert ranks third in the state with 202.4 rushing yards per game, and he has scored 13 touchdowns. His 1,822 yards for the season is a program record.
Four Bishop Dwenger Saints were named to the first team, all seniors on defense or special teams: punter Joseph Moran, outside linebacker Robert Pelkington, cornerback Teddy Steele and safety CJ Davis.
The rest of the 30-player first team includes senior wide receiver Nick Thompson of Bishop Luers, senior tight end Grant Leeper of Homestead, senior offensive tackle Carmarion Craig of Concordia, senior running back Lamarion Nelson of Wayne, senior defensive tackle Khalon Kelsaw of Wayne and senior middle linebacker James Rusher of Concordia.