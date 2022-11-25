Class 6A
Carroll (13-0) vs. Center Grove (13-0): All the metrics and conventional wisdom say Center Grove is the favorite here. Even though many of these Trojans didn't play much in previous seasons, they've been at Lucas Oil Stadium in each of the last three years, watching their older teammates thrive on the state's biggest stage. The Trojans have won 11 games against a vicious schedule, and of their two losses one happened outside the state and the other was to a Cathedral team they went on to beat in the playoffs. Injuries, inexperience, trailing in playoff games – Center Grove has overcome it all. But all the Chargers have done this season is win. Who would be surprised if they have one last victory in them? Winner: Center Grove
Class A
Adams Central (14-0) vs. Indianapolis Lutheran (14-0): The Flying Jets are facing a rematch for the second week in a row, but last year's state finals didn't quite go their way as the Saints won 34-28. The Jets bring back plenty of players from last year, including six defensive starters and quarterback Ryan Black. The Saints have broken in a new quarterback this year, sophomore Jackson Willis, and he seems to be doing just fine: He leads the entire state with 3,890 passing yards (277.9 per game) with 51 TDs and six interceptions. Winner: Indianapolis Lutheran
Last Week: 2-2; Season Overall: 199-35