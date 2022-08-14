Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

SAC

Bishop Dwenger

Aug. 19: Wayne

Aug. 26: at North Side

Sept. 2: South Side

Sept. 9: at Homestead

Sept. 16: at Carroll

Sept. 23: Concordia

Sept. 30: at Bishop Luers

Oct. 7: Snider

Oct. 14: Northrop

Bishop Luers

Aug. 19: Carroll

Aug. 26: at Wayne

Sept. 2: Homestead

Sept. 9: at Concordia

Sept. 16: North Side

Sept. 23: at Northrop

Sept. 30: Bishop Dwenger

Oct. 7: at South Side

Oct. 14: at Snider

Carroll

Aug. 19: at Bishop Luers

Aug. 26: Snider

Sept. 2: North Side

Sept. 9: at Northrop

Sept. 16: Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 23: South Side

Sept. 30: at Homestead

Oct. 7: Concordia

Oct. 14: at Wayne

Concordia

Aug. 19: at South Side

Aug. 26: Homestead

Sept. 2: at Snider

Sept. 9: Bishop Luers

Sept. 16: Northrop

Sept. 23: at Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 30: Wayne

Oct. 7: at Carroll

Oct. 14: at North Side

Homestead

Aug. 19: Northrop

Aug. 26: at Concordia

Sept. 2: at Bishop Luers

Sept. 9: Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 16: at Snider

Sept. 23: North Side

Sept. 30: Carroll

Oct. 7: at Wayne

Oct. 14: at South Side

Northrop

Aug. 19: at Homestead

Aug. 26: South Side

Sep. 2: at Wayne

Sep. 9: Carroll

Sep. 16: at Concordia

Sep. 23: Bishop Luers

Sep. 30: at Snider

Oct. 7: North Side

Oct. 14: at Bishop Dwenger

North Side

Aug. 19: at Snider

Aug. 26: Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 2: at Carroll

Sept. 9: Wayne

Sept. 16: at Bishop Luers

Sept. 23: at Homestead

Sept. 30: South Side

Oct. 7: at Northrop

Oct. 14: Concordia

South Side

Aug. 19: Concordia

Aug. 26: at Northrop

Sept. 2: at Bishop Dwenger

Sept. 9: Snider

Sept. 16: Wayne

Sept. 23: at Carroll

Sept. 30: at North Side

Oct. 7: Bishop Luers

Oct. 14: Homestead

Snider

Aug. 19: North Side

Aug. 26: at Carroll

Sept. 2: Concordia

Sept. 9: at South Side

Sept. 16: Homestead

Sept. 23: at Wayne

Sept. 30: Northrop

Oct. 7: at Bishop Dwenger

Oct. 14: Bishop Luers

Wayne

Aug. 19: at Bishop Dwenger

Aug. 26: Bishop Luers

Sept. 2: Northrop

Sept. 9: at North Side

Sept. 16: at South Side

Sept. 23: Snider

Sept. 30: at Concordia

Oct. 7: Homestead

Oct. 14: Carroll

ACAC

Adams Central

Aug. 19: at Garrett

Aug. 26: Eastside

Sept. 2: vs. Covenant Christian, at Taylor Upland

Sept. 9: Jay County

Sept. 16: at Heritage

Sept. 23: at South Adams

Sept. 30: Southern Wells

Oct. 7: Bluffton

Oct. 14: at Woodlan

Bluffton

Aug. 19: Northfield

Aug. 26: at Manchester

Sept. 2: at South Adams

Sept. 9: Woodlan

Sept. 16: Jay County

Sept. 23: at Southern Wells

Sept. 30: Heritage

Oct. 7: at Adams Central

Oct. 14: Lakeland, 7:30 p.m.

Heritage

Aug. 19: Bellmont

Aug. 26: at Norwell

Sept. 2: at Woodlan

Sept. 9: South Adams

Sept. 16: Adams Central

Sept. 23: at Lapel

Sept. 30: at Bluffton

Oct. 7: Southern Wells

Oct. 14: Jay County

South Adams

Aug. 19: Arcanum (Ohio)

Aug. 26: at Bellmont

Sept. 2: Bluffton

Sept. 9: at Heritage

Sept. 16: Monroe Central

Sept. 23: Adams Central

Sept. 30: at Jay County

Oct. 7: Woodlan

Oct. 14: at Southern Wells

Southern Wells

Aug. 19: Fremont 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Madison-Grant

Sept. 2: at Jay County

Sept. 9: at Carroll (Flora), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Woodlan

Sept. 23: Bluffton

Sept. 30: at Adams Central

Oct. 7: at Heritage

Oct. 14: South Adams

Woodlan

Aug. 19: at Eastside

Aug. 26: at Central Noble

Sept. 2: Heritage

Sept. 9: at Bluffton

Sept. 16: Southern Wells

Sept. 23: at Jay County

Sept. 30: Culver Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: at South Adams

Oct. 14: Adams Central

NE8

Bellmont

Aug. 19: at Heritage

Aug. 26: South Adams

Sept. 2: at Columbia City

Sept. 9: Norwell

Sept. 16: at Huntington North

Sept. 23: Leo

Sept. 30: at New Haven

Oct. 7: at DeKalb

Oct. 14: East Noble

Columbia City

Aug. 19: Churubusco

Aug. 26: at Delta, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: Bellmont

Sept. 9: Huntington North

Sept. 16: at DeKalb

Sept. 23: New Haven

Sept. 30: at East Noble

Oct. 7: Leo

Oct. 14: at Norwell

DeKalb

Aug. 19: at Angola

Aug. 26: Garrett

Sept. 2: New Haven

Sept. 9: at East Noble

Sept. 16: Columbia City

Sept. 23: Huntington North

Sept. 30: at Norwell

Oct. 7: Bellmont

Oct. 14: at Leo

East Noble

Aug. 19: Plymouth, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at NorthWood

Sept. 2: at Huntington North

Sept. 9: DeKalb

Sept. 16: at Leo

Sept. 23: Norwell

Sept. 30: Columbia City

Oct. 7: at New Haven

Oct. 14: at Bellmont

Huntington North

Aug. 19: Eastbrook

Aug. 26: at Jay County

Sept. 2: East Noble

Sept. 9: at Columbia City

Sept. 16: Bellmont

Sept. 23: at DeKalb

Sept. 30: at Leo

Oct. 7: Norwell

Oct. 14: New Haven

Leo

Aug. 19: Kokomo, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at Angola

Sept. 2: Norwell

Sept. 9: at New Haven

Sept. 16: East Noble

Sept. 23: at Bellmont

Sept. 30: Huntington North

Oct. 7: at Columbia City

Oct. 14: DeKalb

New Haven

Aug. 19: Marion

Aug. 26: at Eastbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: at DeKalb

Sept. 9: Leo

Sept. 16: at Norwell

Sept. 23: at Columbia City

Sept. 30: Bellmont

Oct. 7: East Noble

Oct. 14: at Huntington North

Norwell

Aug. 19: at Mississinewa, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Heritage

Sept. 2: at Leo

Sept. 9: at Bellmont

Sept. 16: New Haven

Sept. 23: at East Noble

Sept. 30: DeKalb

Oct. 7: at Huntington North

Oct. 14: Columbia City

NECC

Angola

Aug. 19: DeKalb

Aug. 26: Leo

Sept. 2: at Chelsea (Mich.)

Sept. 9: West Noble

Sept. 16: at Lakeland

Sept. 23: Fairfield

Sept. 30: at Mishawaka Marian

Oct. 7: at Garrett

Oct. 14: Eastside

Central Noble

Aug. 19: at West Noble

Aug. 26: Woodlan

Sept. 2: Fairfield

Sept. 9: at Prairie Heights

Sept. 16: Fremont

Sept. 23: Lakeland

Sept. 30: at Churubusco

Oct. 7: Eastside

Oct. 14: at Garrett

Churubusco

Aug. 19: at Columbia City

Aug. 26: Lakeland

Sept. 2: Garrett

Sept. 9: at Eastside

Sept. 16: Prairie Heights

Sept. 23: at Fremont

Sept. 30: Central Noble

Oct. 7: at West Noble

Oct. 14: Fairfield

Eastside

Aug. 19: Woodlan

Aug. 26: at Adams Central

Sept. 2: at West Noble

Sept. 9: Churubusco

Sept. 16: at Garrett

Sept. 23: Prairie Heights

Sept. 30: Fremont

Oct. 7: at Central Noble

Oct. 14: at Angola

Fremont

Aug. 19: at Southern Wells, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Blackford

Sept. 2: North Central (Ohio)

Sept. 9: at Erie Mason (Mich.), 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Central Noble

Sept. 23: Churubusco

Sept. 30: at Eastside

Oct. 7: Prairie Heights

Oct. 14: at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.

Garrett

Aug. 19: Adams Central

Aug. 26: at DeKalb

Sept. 2: at Churubusco

Sept. 9: Lakeland

Sept. 16: Eastside

Sept. 23: at West Noble

Sept. 30: at Fairfield

Oct. 7: Angola

Oct. 14: Central Noble

West Noble

Aug. 19: Central Noble

Aug. 26: at Wawasee

Sept. 2: Eastside

Sept. 9: at Angola

Sept. 16: Fairfield

Sept. 23: Garrett

Sept. 30: at Lakeland

Oct. 7: Churubusco

Oct. 14: at Prairie Heights

NLC

Warsaw

Aug. 19: Michigan City, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Chesterton, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: Plymouth

Sept. 9: at Concord

Sept. 16: at NorthWood

Sept. 23: Mishawaka

Sept. 30: at Wawasee

Oct. 7: Goshen

Oct. 14: at Northridge

Wawasee

Aug. 19: at Tippecanoe Valley

Aug. 26: West Noble

Sept. 2: Goshen

Sept. 9: at Plymouth

Sept. 16: Concord

Sept. 23: at Northridge

Sept. 30: Warsaw

Oct. 7: at NorthWood

Oct. 14: Mishawaka