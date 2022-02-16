Archers keep it going by beating No. 1 Cougars

ALBION – South Side coach J.J. Foster said he thought about writing the team's winning streak on the board in the locker room or bringing it up to his team.

The Archers arrived in Albion with four straight wins and stretched it to five straight on Tuesday night, beating Central Noble 74-59.

That's the longest win streak of the year for the Archers (11-7). For that matter, it's the most consecutive victories for the South Side boys since the Archers won their last four regular season games and first sectional game in the 2015-2016 season, two years before Foster took over the South Side program.

But Foster decided to keep that winning streak a secret.

“We take it game by game. I hold my breath, each and every game, see who's healthy, see who's going to be here,” Foster said.

One thing that every member of the team surely noticed is that the road victory over the top-ranked team in Class 2A suggests that the Archers are learning how to close out big games. They let the season opener against Leo get away from them, losing 60-55, and then lost a narrow contest to SAC-leading Homestead in January, 59-53.

“Down the stretch, we made a couple of turnovers, and that's kind of been our bugaboo,” Foster said. “And we had a couple of those tonight. But they bounced back and were able to make plays to finish it.”

Junior Omarion Washington led all scorers with 26 points, 13 of which came in the fourth quarter. After Central Noble's Connor Essegian hit a 3-pointer in the fourth that cut South Side's lead to 55-50, Washington reeled off 10 straight points to put the Archers up by 15. He also led the team with seven rebounds.

South Side senior Derek Rauch hit each of his first three 3-point attempts in the first quarter, his third put the Archers up 12-11 for their first lead of the game. He finished with 19 points.

Senior Ashton Johnson had 12 points, five assists and four steals. Central Noble's players were frustrated by South Side's pressure as the Archers had 15 steals.

Essegian scored 23 points, 17 in the second half. But it wasn't enough to catch up with the Archers, who went on a 6-0 run to end the first half ahead 36-34.

“We made sure Essegian wasn't able to touch the ball, so we put pressure on their guards in the backcourt,” Johnson said.

The loss was just the second of the season for the Cougars (20-2). Ryan Schroeder and Logan Gard each had 10 points for the Cougars.

