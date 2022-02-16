Fight ends North-Northrop game

The battle to stay above .500 in the Summit Athletic Conference between North Side and Northrop turned physical Tuesday night at Northrop. A fight between the two teams during the third quarter forced officials to abandon the contest.

School officials are looking further into what started the fracas, and reports indicate that the IHSAA has contacted the athletic directors for both schools and will investigate matters further.

CONCORDIA 41, DEKALB 39: At Concordia, Ajani Washington's catch-and-shoot buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted the Cadets in nonconference play. Concordia (10-9) snapped a two-game losing streak. The Barons (8-10) dropped their second contest in the last four days.

BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 82, MARION 48: At Blackhawk Christian, the Class 2A No. 3 Braves (16-3) broke out for 51 second-half points to knock off the Giants (7-10) for the fourth straight year.

EASTSIDE 63, WOODLAN 61: In Woodburn, the Blazers (19-1), tied with Blackhawk Christian at No. 3 in the Class 2A rankings this week, took a 52-43 lead with 6:05 remaining before the Warriors (14-8) rallied. With four games to go, Eastside needs just one more victory to notch its first 20-win season since 2016-17.

WAWASEE 57, WESTVIEW 53: In Topeka, the battle of Warriors went to Wawasee, as Westview scored just six points in the first quarter and four in the third. Keaton Dukes scored 18 points to help Wawasee (6-13) snap a five-game slide against Westview, which got 33 from Mason Yoder.

FREMONT 55, ANGOLA 43: In Angola, the Eagles' 10-point halftime lead held up as Fremont (12-6, 6-3 NECC) pulled even with Prairie Heights for fourth place in the conference. The Hornets (6-12, 4-4) lost their fifth straight.