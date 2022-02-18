Bellmont, Adams Central advance pair at wrestling state finals

Eleven area wrestlers assured themselves a podium finish by winning their opening-round matches Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at the 84th Annual IHSAA State Finals.

In the morning session, Bellmont’s Duke Myers and Carroll’s Jared Landez both earned decisions at 160 pounds, followed by Norwell’s Eli Johnson at 171 and Snider freshman De’Alcapon Veazy at 182. At 220, Adams Central’s Blake Heyerly and Concordia’s Chance Harris both won by decision as well.

In the evening session, Bluffton freshman Levi Johns won 8-6 to advance at 106, while New Haven’s Julianna Ocampo and Northeastern’s Heather Crull, who finished 1-2 at the IHSGW State Finals, both lost in their bids to become the first girl to place at the IHSAA state finals.

The 120-pound weight class featured the most dominant performances by area grapplers, with Bellmont senior Isaac Ruble and Garrett junior Hayden Brady both notching pins inside 90 seconds. East Noble’s Aidan Sprague moved to 40-0 with an 8-6 ultimate tiebreaker victory, while Logan Uhlman gave Adams Central a second placer, advancing at 132.

Boys basketball

HOMESTEAD 68, CARROLL 32: At Homestead, the Spartans finished off their second straight SAC championship as Fletcher Loyer scored 20 of his game-high 22 points in the second quarter. Kyron Kaopuiki added 14 for Homestead (18-5, 8-1), while Carroll (1-18, 1-8) lost its ninth straight.

NORTHROP 62, BISHOP DWENGER 56: At Northrop, Jalen Jackson’s double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) lifted the Bruins to their fifth conference victory. Dalman Alexander added 18 for Northrop (12-9, 5-3 SAC), keeping the Saints (10-9, 4-5) under .500 in the league this season.

EASTSIDE 55, ANGOLA 51: In Angola, the Blazers led just 52-49 with 20 seconds remaining, holding on to secure a 20-win season. Eastside (20-1, 9-0 Northeast Corner Conference) wins the conference with victories at Hamilton on Monday and against Churubusco on Friday in Butler. The Hornets (6-13, 4-5) lost their sixth in a row.

ADAMS CENTRAL 70, SOUTHERN WELLS 50: In Monroe, Ethan Poling paced a quartet of Flying Jets in double figures with 15. Braysen Yergler added 14 to secure second place in the ACAC for Adams Central (11-7, 5-1), while Brandon Kirtley paced the Raiders (3-15, 1-5) with 13.

BELLMONT 57, BLUFFTON 47: In Decatur, Isaiah Wellman netted 15 for the host Braves (10-9), while Andrew Ball led all with 17 points for the Tigers (3-17).

LEO 80, LAKEWOOD PARK 47: In Leo-Cedarville, Caedmon Bontrager finished 9 of 11 from the floor, leading all scorers with 21 points against his former team. DJ Allen added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Class 3A No. 5 Lions (15-3); Cameron Hindle’s 15-point night proved tops for the Panthers (4-15).