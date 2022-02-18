Snider's Veazy ahead of curve

With his Indiana high school wrestling career just getting started, Snider freshman De'Alcapon Veazy – already a highly decorated youth grappler in the United States as well as internationally – seeks to leave a legacy alongside those most synonymous with success in the sport coming out of Fort Wayne.

Veazy gets his first chance to earn a place under the lights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this weekend at the IHSAA State Finals. Coming off his semistate championship at 182 that included a pinfall victory in the finals, Veazy will face Terre Haute South junior Alex Rose (25-7) today in the opening round. All winners advance to Saturday's placement rounds, where three victories would make the Panthers rookie the first SAC state champion wrestler since Gralan Early in 2003.

“I think I'm about as good as I'm going to get, but I'm still working on everything I can,” Veazy said after semistate on Saturday. “I'm working on getting my mind right, getting to (Indianapolis) and winning it all.”

At the 32-team Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka in late December, a tournament widely considered the toughest competition Indiana offers outside of the state finals, Veazy (33-4) had three of his four losses.

During his match against Center Grove's Drake Buchanan, the returning state runner-up at 182 and the top-ranked wrestler in the state in the weight class according to IndianaMat.com, Veazy suffered an injury and ultimately lost by pinfall. That injury forced the freshman out of two additional matches at the tournament.

“(The) Buchanan (match) was the only one where he was legitimately behind,” Snider head coach Matt Cochran said. “It was a really tough, really close match. We know we're there, we know we can compete for the title and that's the goal. We're going down to get it.”

Snider assistant coach Everett Green, a Bishop Luers graduate now in his second season at Snider, drills with De'Alcapon Veazy daily during practice.

Green noticed the younger Veazy early on, seeing Veazy's father, Eric, work with his son at age 6 at the YMCA.

“(De'Alcapon's) like a brother to me,” Green said. “I've known him since he was a little boy. We all want to see him do well. We're all like a big family.”

In the past year, Veazy won a second straight middle school state title, claimed the ISWA Cadet Triple Crown by winning freestyle, folkstyle and Greco-Roman state championships, won the United World Wrestling U15 freestyle national title and earned double gold (freestyle and Greco-Roman) at the U15 Pan American Games.

As the elder Veazy explained, “Uncle Gralan” has served an integral role in De'Alcapon's training from the beginning.

Early instilled a style for the younger Veazy that causes fits for opponents, combining the strength of an upper-weight wrestler with the speed and fluidity of a lighter grappler.

“You might as well call (Gralan) his uncle,” Eric Veazy said. “Gralan was able to instill a game plan for him that he owns out there on the mat. His offense can defeat anybody's defense, and his defense can stop a great offense.

“He's fast, he's strong, he has an identity and Gralan has helped develop that. I think he can win (state). He has everything that it takes.”