Saturday, February 19, 2022 6:40 am
Friday's Indiana boys high-school basketball scores
Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 70, Southern Wells 50
Anderson 78, Kokomo 58
Barr-Reeve 67, Vincennes Rivet 22
Batesville 65, Morristown 26
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, New Albany 48
Beech Grove 72, Triton Central 51
Bellmont 57, Bluffton 47
Bethany Christian 39, S. Bend Trinity 31
Bethesda Christian 51, Speedway 31
Bloomfield 64, N. Knox 54
Bloomington North 53, Columbus North 40
Bloomington South 50, Ev. Central 44
Boone Grove 45, Hebron 38
Brownstown 77, Eastern (Pekin) 73
Cannelton 45, Medora 44
Caston 57, LaVille 51
Center Grove 51, Indpls N. Central 40
Central Noble 74, Fremont 46
Charlestown 62, Salem 58
Chesterton 60, Valparaiso 57
Clarksville 55, Borden 48
Columbus East 60, Madison 40
Connersville 49, Franklin Co. 39
Crawfordsville 68, Danville 56
Crown Point 66, Lake Central 54
Culver 41, S. Central (Union Mills) 40
Culver Academy 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 48
DeKalb 61, Garrett 33
Decatur Central 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 49
Delta 57, Shelbyville 44
E. Chicago Central 90, Hammond Noll 62
E. Noble 56, Wawasee 43
Eastern Hancock 83, Union (Modoc) 12
Eastside 55, Angola 51
Edgewood 62, Mitchell 55, OT
Edinburgh 100, S. Decatur 73
Ev. Mater Dei 56, Tecumseh 48
Ev. Memorial 70, Vincennes 28
Ev. North 64, Castle 63
Ev. Reitz 64, Jeffersonville 57
Fairfield 58, Churubusco 42
Fishers 53, Zionsville 39
Forest Park 58, Princeton 53
Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 47
Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55
Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56
Ft. Wayne Snider 93, Ft. Wayne South 91
Gibson Southern 61, Wood Memorial 45
Glenn 66, Bremen 53
Goshen 54, Westview 45
Greenfield 73, New Castle 64
Greenwood 38, Mooresville 33
Guerin Catholic 67, University 63
Hamilton Southeastern 57, Brownsburg 56, OT
Hanover Central 62, Kouts 57
Hauser 54, Milan 52
Heritage Hills 83, Tell City 55
Homestead 68, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 32
Illiana Christian 61, Lake Station 58
Indiana Deaf 69, Anderson Prep Academy 59
Indpls Attucks 63, Indpls Washington 55
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Cathedral 64
Indpls Brebeuf 77, Heritage Christian 53
Indpls Ritter 51, Covenant Christian 48
Indpls Riverside 71, Eminence 52
Indpls Tech 89, Lawrence Central 85
Indpls Tindley 72, Indpls Herron 29
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Switzerland Co. 49
Jasper 50, Pike Central 46
Jennings Co. 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 48
Knox 49, Wheeler 38
Lafayette Harrison 65, Marion 50
Lafayette Jeff 70, Richmond 47
Lanesville 63, Crothersville 49
Lapel 74, Madison-Grant 61
Lawrence North 72, Indpls Pike 53
Lawrenceburg 55, S. Dearborn 45
Lebanon 64, Sheridan 37
Leo 80, Lakewood Park 47
Liberty Christian 98, Waldron 60
Linton 59, N. Central (Farmersburg) 35
Loogootee 63, Dubois 30
Maconaquah 61, Manchester 41
Madisonville-North Hopkins, Ky. 78, Evansville Christian 66
Mishawaka 83, S. Bend Career Academy 48
Mishawaka Marian 87, Jimtown 50
Mississinewa 54, Eastbrook 45
Monroe Central 59, Cowan 27
Morgan Twp. 54, Westville 47
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, New Palestine 56
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46, N. Posey 46
Muncie Burris 60, S. Adams 53
Muncie Central 52, McCutcheon 43
Munster 58, Andrean 48
N. Daviess 71, White River Valley 35
N. Decatur 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 55
N. Harrison 42, Providence 41, OT
N. Judson 65, Argos 61
N. Putnam 49, W. Vigo 42
N. White 93, W. Central 62
New Haven 85, Heritage 55
New Washington 74, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49
Noblesville 57, Avon 55
NorthWood 65, Elkhart Christian 36
Northeastern 56, Winchester 41
Norwell 71, Jay Co. 47
Oak Hill 67, Elwood 34
Orleans 47, Shoals 34
Owen Valley 85, S. Putnam 74
Parke Heritage 72, Seeger 37
Pendleton Hts. 51, Shenandoah 15
Penn 79, Elkhart 60
Peru 64, Rochester 36
Pioneer 44, Winamac 36
Plainfield 65, Franklin 50
Portage 57, LaPorte 44
Purdue Polytechnic 92, Crosspointe Christian Academy 39
S. Bend Adams 77, S. Bend Riley 55
S. Bend Clay 63, New Prairie 61
S. Bend St. Joseph's 69, S. Bend Washington 63
S. Ripley 57, Rising Sun 48
Seymour 59, Austin 27
Shakamak 58, Eastern (Greene) 46
Silver Creek 62, Corydon 57
Southmont 52, Frankfort 51
Southport 63, Terre Haute South 46
Southridge 47, S. Spencer 45
Southwood 79, Northfield 49
Traders Point Christian 55, Clinton Central 22
Tri 51, Centerville 31
Tri-Central 48, Clinton Prairie 44
Tri-West 75, N. Montgomery 47
Union (Dugger) 61, Washington Catholic 25
W. Noble 82, Hamilton 21
W. Washington 48, Henryville 43
Wabash 62, Whitko 45
Wapahani 68, Daleville 36
Warren Central 41, Carmel 38
Washington 61, S. Knox 57, OT
Western Boone 56, Cascade 53
Westfield 77, Franklin Central 56
Whiteland 51, Martinsville 44
Hoosier Conference Playoffs
Championship
Western 45, Lafayette Catholic 39
Ninth Place
Cass 46, W. Lafayette 33
Third Place
Tipton 74, Twin Lakes 58
