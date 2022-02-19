The Journal Gazette
 
Saturday, February 19, 2022 6:40 am

Friday's Indiana boys high-school basketball scores

Associated Press

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 70, Southern Wells 50

Anderson 78, Kokomo 58

Barr-Reeve 67, Vincennes Rivet 22

Batesville 65, Morristown 26

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, New Albany 48

Beech Grove 72, Triton Central 51

Bellmont 57, Bluffton 47

Bethany Christian 39, S. Bend Trinity 31

Bethesda Christian 51, Speedway 31

Bloomfield 64, N. Knox 54

Bloomington North 53, Columbus North 40

Bloomington South 50, Ev. Central 44

Boone Grove 45, Hebron 38

Brownstown 77, Eastern (Pekin) 73

Cannelton 45, Medora 44

Caston 57, LaVille 51

Center Grove 51, Indpls N. Central 40

Central Noble 74, Fremont 46

Charlestown 62, Salem 58

Chesterton 60, Valparaiso 57

Clarksville 55, Borden 48

Columbus East 60, Madison 40

Connersville 49, Franklin Co. 39

Crawfordsville 68, Danville 56

Crown Point 66, Lake Central 54

Culver 41, S. Central (Union Mills) 40

Culver Academy 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 48

DeKalb 61, Garrett 33

Decatur Central 50, Indpls Perry Meridian 49

Delta 57, Shelbyville 44

E. Chicago Central 90, Hammond Noll 62

E. Noble 56, Wawasee 43

Eastern Hancock 83, Union (Modoc) 12

Eastside 55, Angola 51

Edgewood 62, Mitchell 55, OT

Edinburgh 100, S. Decatur 73

Ev. Mater Dei 56, Tecumseh 48

Ev. Memorial 70, Vincennes 28

Ev. North 64, Castle 63

Ev. Reitz 64, Jeffersonville 57

Fairfield 58, Churubusco 42

Fishers 53, Zionsville 39

Forest Park 58, Princeton 53

Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 47

Ft. Wayne Concordia 64, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55

Ft. Wayne Northrop 62, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 56

Ft. Wayne Snider 93, Ft. Wayne South 91

Gibson Southern 61, Wood Memorial 45

Glenn 66, Bremen 53

Goshen 54, Westview 45

Greenfield 73, New Castle 64

Greenwood 38, Mooresville 33

Guerin Catholic 67, University 63

Hamilton Southeastern 57, Brownsburg 56, OT

Hanover Central 62, Kouts 57

Hauser 54, Milan 52

Heritage Hills 83, Tell City 55

Homestead 68, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 32

Illiana Christian 61, Lake Station 58

Indiana Deaf 69, Anderson Prep Academy 59

Indpls Attucks 63, Indpls Washington 55

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Cathedral 64

Indpls Brebeuf 77, Heritage Christian 53

Indpls Ritter 51, Covenant Christian 48

Indpls Riverside 71, Eminence 52

Indpls Tech 89, Lawrence Central 85

Indpls Tindley 72, Indpls Herron 29

Jac-Cen-Del 58, Switzerland Co. 49

Jasper 50, Pike Central 46

Jennings Co. 68, Southwestern (Hanover) 48

Knox 49, Wheeler 38

Lafayette Harrison 65, Marion 50

Lafayette Jeff 70, Richmond 47

Lanesville 63, Crothersville 49

Lapel 74, Madison-Grant 61

Lawrence North 72, Indpls Pike 53

Lawrenceburg 55, S. Dearborn 45

Lebanon 64, Sheridan 37

Leo 80, Lakewood Park 47

Liberty Christian 98, Waldron 60

Linton 59, N. Central (Farmersburg) 35

Loogootee 63, Dubois 30

Maconaquah 61, Manchester 41

Madisonville-North Hopkins, Ky. 78, Evansville Christian 66

Mishawaka 83, S. Bend Career Academy 48

Mishawaka Marian 87, Jimtown 50

Mississinewa 54, Eastbrook 45

Monroe Central 59, Cowan 27

Morgan Twp. 54, Westville 47

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 60, New Palestine 56

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 46, N. Posey 46

Muncie Burris 60, S. Adams 53

Muncie Central 52, McCutcheon 43

Munster 58, Andrean 48

N. Daviess 71, White River Valley 35

N. Decatur 57, Southwestern (Shelby) 55

N. Harrison 42, Providence 41, OT

N. Judson 65, Argos 61

N. Putnam 49, W. Vigo 42

N. White 93, W. Central 62

New Haven 85, Heritage 55

New Washington 74, S. Central (Elizabeth) 49

Noblesville 57, Avon 55

NorthWood 65, Elkhart Christian 36

Northeastern 56, Winchester 41

Norwell 71, Jay Co. 47

Oak Hill 67, Elwood 34

Orleans 47, Shoals 34

Owen Valley 85, S. Putnam 74

Parke Heritage 72, Seeger 37

Pendleton Hts. 51, Shenandoah 15

Penn 79, Elkhart 60

Peru 64, Rochester 36

Pioneer 44, Winamac 36

Plainfield 65, Franklin 50

Portage 57, LaPorte 44

Purdue Polytechnic 92, Crosspointe Christian Academy 39

S. Bend Adams 77, S. Bend Riley 55

S. Bend Clay 63, New Prairie 61

S. Bend St. Joseph's 69, S. Bend Washington 63

S. Ripley 57, Rising Sun 48

Seymour 59, Austin 27

Shakamak 58, Eastern (Greene) 46

Silver Creek 62, Corydon 57

Southmont 52, Frankfort 51

Southport 63, Terre Haute South 46

Southridge 47, S. Spencer 45

Southwood 79, Northfield 49

Traders Point Christian 55, Clinton Central 22

Tri 51, Centerville 31

Tri-Central 48, Clinton Prairie 44

Tri-West 75, N. Montgomery 47

Union (Dugger) 61, Washington Catholic 25

W. Noble 82, Hamilton 21

W. Washington 48, Henryville 43

Wabash 62, Whitko 45

Wapahani 68, Daleville 36

Warren Central 41, Carmel 38

Washington 61, S. Knox 57, OT

Western Boone 56, Cascade 53

Westfield 77, Franklin Central 56

Whiteland 51, Martinsville 44

Hoosier Conference Playoffs

Championship

Western 45, Lafayette Catholic 39

Ninth Place

Cass 46, W. Lafayette 33

Third Place

Tipton 74, Twin Lakes 58

 

