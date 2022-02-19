Snider gets late basket to run past South Side

South Side and Snider were tied with 11.8 seconds to play when South Side was whistled for a three-second violation.

That gave the host Panthers the opportunity for their own game-winning play in Friday's SAC finale, and they took full advantage of it.

Snider senior Aidan Lambert blew past several South Side defenders and shot right over the outstretched arms of a third to put the Panthers (14-6, 7-2 SAC) up 93-91.

“The message was we wanted to get the ball downhill, either through Karson (Jenkins) or Keron (Billingsley) or Aidan. Aidan was able to get the ball and got downhill,” Snider coach Jeremy Rauch said. “No one stopped him until he got into the paint, he had a nice little touch on the shot. We had a plan in place if the ball got stopped, but it never did.”

South Side (11-8, 5-4 SAC) had enough time to inbound the ball, but not enough to get off more than a half-court heave, and the Archers' five-game win streak came to an end.

“I just think it was a really hard-fought win for us, who obviously had a bit of a rough weekend,” said Rauch, referring to a 93-53 loss to Lawrence North last Saturday. “South Side is a good, tough, physical, aggressive team with a couple of aggressive scorers, so I'm definitely proud of our athletes.”

Four players scored at least 30 points in a game that was often played at the pace of a train barreling down a mountain. Lambert scored 33 points and Jenkins had 32. South Side's Omarion Washington scored a game-high 39 points, 15 in the final quarter, and Ashton Johnson scored 33.

Snider's Grant Brown scored 17 points, eight in the first quarter.

Both teams hit season-high points totals, even though Snider came into the game averaging 70 points, the eighth most in the state. But no one scored until 5:42 in the first quarter, when Brown hit two free throws. Lambert hit the game's first basket from the field, a 3-pointer, at 5:11, and Brown added another trey to give Snider an 8-0 lead. That would be the largest lead of the game for either team.

A Lambert dunk in the final seconds before halftime cut South Side's lead to 41-40, and Snider led 69-65 at the end of the third quarter after ending the period on a 9-0 run.

“It was really mostly about us and what we wanted to do, our defensive principles,” Rauch said when asked how his team prepared for the game against South Side. “They play a lot in transition, they play a lot with the ball in the point guard's hands, so that was a point of emphasis.

“But to be forthright, this week was about getting back to the basics and competing, and I think that's what helped us at the end.”

Snider finishes the season second in the SAC standings after Homestead beat Carroll 68-32 on Friday night to clinch the league title.

