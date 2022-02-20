Antwerp rallies past Blackhawk

The Blackhawk Christian boys basketball team prides itself on a challenging schedule. The Braves looked just across the border Saturday, traveling to Antwerp, Ohio, but coming up just short, 52-49.

Blackhawk (16-4) led 35-31 at halftime and 46-43 after three quarters before the host Archers pulled out a victory to improve to 22-1.

LAWRENCE NORTH 77, SOUTH SIDE 51: At South Side, the visitors led by as many as 30 points, handing the Archers (11-9) their second straight loss after a five-game win streak. Ashton Johnson led three in double figures for South Side with 16.

MONROE CENTRAL 58, SNIDER 50: At Snider, the Class 2A No. 2 Golden Bears improved to 20-0 and notching their first 20-win season in five years. The Panthers (14-7) were held to their second-lowest offensive output of the year.

RICHMOND 55, WAYNE 46: In Richmond, the Red Devils won despite 28 points from Jevon Lewis of the Generals (2-17).

TRINITY GREENLAWN 53, LAKEWOOD PARK 49, 3OT: In Auburn, the Panthers (4-15) battled through three extra sessions before the Titans won their 14th game of the season. Mason Posey scored 24 for Lakewood Park.

LEO 57, DEKALB 35: In Leo-Cedarville, the Lions secured a tie for second place in the Northeast 8. Caedmon Bontrager scored 18 for Leo (16-3, 5-2). DeKalb (9-11, 2-5) lost for the third time in four games.

BISHOP DWENGER 71, NEW HAVEN 62: At Dwenger, the Saints (11-9) led by 15 after three quarters, getting 19 points from Owen Shively. The Bulldogs (10-11) saw their three-game win streak snapped.

NORWELL 52, CONCORDIA 50: At Concordia, the NE8 champion Knights (19-3) won their 19th game for the third time in nine years, getting 19 from Luke McBride. Ajani Washington scored 17 for the Cadets (11-10), missing a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.