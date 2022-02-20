Motivated Chargers claim title

Owen Dankert, Adam McCurdy and Evan Bushong led the way as the Carroll boys swimming and diving team won the South Side Sectional on Saturday at Helen P. Brown Natatorium.

Carroll finished with 527 points. Homestead was the runner-up with 504. And Concordia was third with 323.

“The guys really came out ready to race today,” Carroll coach John Gibson said. “I’ll tell you what, they really brought it and it was a great effort from top to bottom, from the seniors to the freshmen. They did a great job and wanted to do what the girls did a couple weeks ago (winning at sectionals), so maybe there was some motivation there.”

Dankert won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:41.30 and the 500 freestyle in 4:32.13, and he was a member of the winning 400 freestyle relay and the 200 medley relay teams.

McCurdy was victorious in the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.78 seconds and the 200 individual medley in 1:49.52. He was also on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Bushong won the 100 backstroke in 50.85; teamed with Dankert, McCurdy and Chandler Marsh on the 400 freestyle relay, which won in 3:11.00; was in the 200 medley relay with Dankert, Marsh and Josh Lee that won in 1:32.97; and won the 200 freestyle relay with McCurdy, Lee and Marsh that finished in 1:25.15.

Lee placed first in the 100 breaststroke in 58.53. Marsh won the 50 free in 21.09.

“We had lots and lots of lifetime best times today,” Gibson said. “They really brought it today, which is a good thing for their confidence going into (state finals) next week.”

Homestead got a victory in 1-meter diving from Brendan Waite, who totaled a 419.35, while teammate Joseph Hammes won the 100 freestyle in 47.53 and took second in the 50 free in 21.58.

But the Spartans faced a tough task in defeating the rival Chargers.

“I think it was just knowing that it was sectionals. State is what a lot of them have been training for, but as a team, sectionals is such a big meet for everyone. We knew we’d have to battle for every event and only 23 points separated us from Homestead, so it was pretty close,” Gibson said.

“We need to just sharpen a few things up this week before we head down to Indianapolis on Friday. We’ve got to get recovered on Monday, have a couple good days of training, and then we’ll be ready to go.”

Bishop Luers placed fourth with 163 points and Bishop Dwenger was fifth with 142.

JAY COUNTY SECTIONAL: In Portland, Norwell was victorious with 451 points, followed by Delta (426) and Bluffton (288).

The Knights’ Broderick Page won the 100 butterfly in 50.48, edging Bluffton’s Caleb Geimer (50.71). Page also won the 100 backstroke in 52.61, and Huntington North’s Colten Schulte was second in 54.46.

Norwell’s Kellen Zimmer won the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.61 and teammate Kale Meredith was second in 1:05.10.

Geimer won the 200 IM in 1:57.97 and Adams Central’s Jake Kaehr won the 50 free in 21.77.

NORTHRIDGE SECTIONAL: In Middlebury, Concord won with 472 points and Wawasee was the best finisher from northeast Indiana in fourth place with 260.

The Warriors’ Nathan Harper won the 100 backstroke in 51.75. Nathan Kryder took second in the 100 butterfly (52.86) and third in the 50 freestyle (22.19).

Angola’s Marcus Miller took second in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.26, behind Concord’s Thomas Brunner (1:45.37).

WARSAW SECTIONAL: In Warsaw, the Tigers’ Jayce Sawyer took second in diving with 441.9 points, behind Culver Academies’ Reid Omilian (485.3). The swim finals will be raced Monday.

