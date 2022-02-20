Quarters, semis cruel to athletes from area

INDIANAPOLIS – The theme of the day was “next best thing.”

Eleven Northeast Indiana wrestlers won first-round matches at the IHSAA Wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, but each one was defeated in the quarterfinals or semifinals early Saturday, preventing any of them from competing in the championship finals Saturday night.

Instead, all 11 wrestled in the afternoon consolation rounds.

Bellmont senior Isaac Ruble had hoped to finally come away with a state title at 120 pounds after finishing as a state runner-up in each of the last two seasons, but he lost a 10-8 decision to Braxton Vest of Westfield in the quarterfinals. He later secured his consolation prize, beating Neil Mosier of Delta by a 7-0 decision to clinch fifth place.

“Nothing is a guarantee. Just because I was runner-up in the last two years doesn't mean I was going to come out and win it, just like that,” Ruble said. “My level of disappointment was through the roof, realizing that I couldn't become state champ. That was heart-wrenching. But my coaches have always told me, you're seeking the next best thing.”

Garrett junior Hayden Brady was on the next mat fighting for third place. But the tightly contested match ended disappointingly as the officials ruled that Brady was pinned by Vest at 5:10, and the Railroader took fourth place.

East Noble's Aidan Sprague (42-1) had hoped to finish his senior season with a perfect record and an individual title, but that dream ended when he lost a 14-7 decision to Penn's Matteo Vargo in the quarterfinals.

“This is my third time placing. Each of the two other times, I would tell people I think I'd win state, but in the back of my mind I never really thought it,” Sprague said. “And then this year, all I did was preach it. I had the vision board up in my room. I had a poster up in the locker room. But this is life.”

His fifth-place match against Braden Haines of Brownsburg went into overtime before Sprague finished his Knights career with a 8-6 victory.

Bellmont sophomore Duke Myers earned some redemption by finishing fifth at 160, beating Logan Farnell of Maconaquah by a 3-2 decision after losing to the same wrestler at semistate.

“I just wanted to do a little bit better than last year. I figured that was a good way to go into it, not put too much pressure on myself,” Myers said.

At the same weight class, Carroll's Jared Landez lost to Kaden Lone of NorthWood by major decision and finished eighth.

Senior Blake Heyerly of Adams Central placed fifth at 220 pounds with his 4-3 win over Rochester Community's Brady Beck. Chance Harris of Concordia placed eighth at 220 after losing to Jackson Weingart of Cathedral in a 4-2 decision.

Snider freshman De'Alcapon Veazy acknowledged that he had trouble focusing after being pinned in the 182 semis. He lost to Gunner Henry of Brownsburg by a 3-2 decision in the third-place match and finished fourth.

Three other local wrestlers also took eighth: Levi Johns of Bluffton at 106, Logan Uhlman of Adams Central at 132 and Eli Johnson of Norwell at 170.

