Railroaders embrace as their memorable season ends

LAPORTE – Garrett coach Bob Lapadot put his arms around a group of his veteran players, imparting one more message before the players walked off the court for the final time this season.

“I just told them thank you for letting me be a part of (this team), thanks for believing and that I loved them,” Lapadot said. “That's all I could ask for.”

Minutes after that group of teary-eyed players made their way to the sidelines and embraced one another on the bench, the final buzzer sounded on the Railroaders' season-ending 66-39 loss to Class 3A No. 1 South Bend Washington at the LaPorte Semistate on Saturday.

No. 2 Garrett (27-2) has never won a semistate title, but it notched a bevy of accolades this season, including NECC regular-season and tournament championships, sectional and regional titles, a 25-game win streak and the single-season Indiana assist record for senior point guard Nataley Armstrong.

“It was definitely very emotional,” Armstrong, who scored 11 points, said of the final huddle with her teammates and coach. “It was our last time walking off the court in this jersey, so it was just something we all wanted to remember in that one last moment we had together.

“I'm going to remember how we truly learned what being together meant. It's not about matching every day at school, it's about always having your back through the ups and downs.”

Taking on a team ranked No. 22 in the country according to ESPN – the Panthers (26-3) feature three players who have committed to play college basketball for Big Ten teams – Garrett jumped to a 6-0 lead behind 3-pointers from Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen.

Eventually, however, South Bend Washington's length began to show. With Garrett playing a 2-3 zone and daring the Panthers to shoot from the outside, Washington obliged and then grabbed a flurry of offensive rebounds. It raced in front with a 15-2 run that spanned the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, it was 30-19 and a Mila Reynolds 3-pointer extended the margin to 16 early in the third quarter. Garrett was never closer than 13 again.

“We got (Washington) to miss shots, they did everything we wanted them to do and we battled,” Lapadot said. “The referee said (the Panthers) are just taking (shots) off the top of you. We can't grow in the middle of the game. I was so proud of the effort, but we just couldn't beat that athleticism.”

Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 12 points and Ostrowski chipped in 11.

With Washington comfortably ahead late in the fourth quarter, Lapadot inserted All-NECC senior guard Taylor Gerke into the game. Gerke tore her ACL in the middle of the season, but Lapadot and Washington coach Steve Reynolds engineered the moment so Gerke could score a basket, drawing a standing ovation from the crowd.

“We had to be whole again, we had to be whole one more time,” Lapadot said of his decision to put Gerke in the game.

After Gerke's basket came that final moment Lapadot shared with a group of players that has taken Garrett to some of its greatest heights.

“I'll remember that more than anything probably that we did all year,” the coach said.

dsinn@jg.net