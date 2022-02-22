Carroll stuns Huntington North

A losing streak reaching double digits proved enough for Carroll’s boys basketball team. The Chargers entered Tuesday’s home contest against Huntington North riding a 10-game slide, but stunned the Vikings, 48-45, for just their second win of the year.

The Chargers (2-19) showed signs over the weekend that perhaps a win was coming, taking Indianapolis North Central to overtime before falling by a point. And Huntington North (14-8) took a six-point halftime lead before Carroll outscored the visitors 22-11 in the third quarter.

NEW HAVEN 77, BISHOP LUERS 71: In New Haven, Jakar Williams joined the 1,000 career point club on a night where Bulldogs manager Connor Cannon suited up and scored. New Haven (11-11) pulled back to .500 on the season, while Bishop Luers (4-17) lost its fourth in a row.

BISHOP DWENGER 52, BELLMONT 41: At Dwenger, Sam Campbell and Owen Shively both scored 15 points as the Saints (12-9) knocked off the Braves for the 18th straight time in the series despite a game-high 23 from Jack Scheumann. Bellmont (11-10) last defeated Dwenger in the sectional semifinals on March 4, 2005.

EAST NOBLE 58, ANGOLA 45: In Angola, Chris Hood finished with 20 points for the Knights (10-12). Spencer Denton scored 18 for East Noble, as did Dylan Oberlin for Angola (6-15), which has lost eight straight, its longest slide since falling in nine consecutive games in the 2013-14 season.

WARSAW 56, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 40: In Mentone, the Tigers trailed 31-25 at halftime before holding the Vikings to a two-point third quarter. Warsaw (15-7) earned its seventh straight win in the series, as Judah Sikfumwe led three double-digit scorers for the Tigers with 15.

WEST NOBLE 53, GOSHEN 34: In Ligonier, the Chargers held Redhawks standout senior Drew Hogan to just two points. Austin Cripe led West Noble (13-8) with 18 points, with teammate Bradyn Barth adding 14.

WAYNE 65, SOUTH ADAMS 38: In Berne, HJ Dillard scored 14, Chase Barnes grabbed 14 rebounds, and the Generals (3-17) halted a four-game skid. The Starfires (5-16) trailed 34-17 at the break.

DEKALB 65, HERITAGE 45: In Monroeville, the Barons led just 29-26 at halftime before winning the third quarter 24-10. With the victory, DeKalb (10-11) notched its first double-digit win total in four seasons and just its second since 2014-15. The Patriots (4-17) extended their slide to six games.

FREMONT 55, WESTVIEW 44: In Fremont, Logan Brace’s dominant performance (27 points on 13-of-14 shooting, 15 rebounds) lifted the Eagles (13-8, 7-4 Northeast Corner Conference).