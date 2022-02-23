Braves halt Lions' rally

Leo cut a 21-point deficit to seven in the final minutes at Blackhawk Christian on Tuesday night, but the Braves held on for a 65-55 win to start the final week of the regular season.

Blackhawk Christian (17-4) started the second half with a 35-24 lead and held the Lions scoreless for nearly five minutes, a streak that was only broken when Leo senior Caedmon Bontrager hit two free throws to make it 44-26 at 3:09 of the third quarter. The scoring drought allowed the Braves to head into the fourth quarter with a 50-30 lead, but Leo sophomore Jackson McGee scored 14 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, hitting five shots in a row from the field.

“At that point, we really just needed to focus on taking care of the ball,” Blackhawk Christian senior Jake Boyer said. “We were turning the ball over, being careless with it. So we had to come to the ball and take care of the ball and trust our teammates with it.”

Gage Sefton led the Braves with 27 points, nine of which were scored as Blackhawk Christian pulled away in the third quarter, and he shot 10 of 12 from 2-point range. Lewis Jones scored 13 and Josh Furst 11. Jimmy Davidson pulled down eight rebounds.

The Braves were without coach Marc Davidson, who has been under treatment for an aggressive form of cancer for the last year and a half.

“They've lived with Coach's journey. And with Jimmy on the team, he's not just Coach, he's one of their best friend's dad. And so they've lived with it all along,” said Mike Lindsey, who filled in as acting head coach. “I've been sitting with Marc ever since he got to Blackhawk Christian, so I try to do things the way Marc would've done in the game. But he was with us through the weekend, we practiced early before school Monday morning so he could be here to help with the game plan. And then yesterday we just talked about, what would Coach want us to do?”

Bontrager came into the game averaging 20.7 points for Leo (16-4), but he was held to 15.

“Our post defense is really good. Jacob Boyer is probably unknown, but he's one of the best defensive players in the area,” Lindsey said. “For three years, he's guarded every team's best player. So tough assignment tonight in Bontrager, who is really, really good. And JB, you can always count on him to guard, and we don't have to send a lot of help. That allows us to space out and guard other people.”

Boyer, in turn, credited Clay and Kellen Pickett, who came in after starters Furst and Davidson each picked up two fouls in the first quarter.

“We came out of the gate, and I thought our defense was really good. The two Pickett brothers, we got in foul trouble early and they came off the bench,” Boyer said. “They were a spark, and they helped us extend our lead, so that was really good.”

